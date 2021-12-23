Three former Longhorns named to the NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL announced their 2022 Pro Bowl rosters for both the AFC and NFC on Wednesday night and Texas fans saw three familiar faces on the list.

Full NFC and AFC Pro Bowl squads: pic.twitter.com/FiqcaP222c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 23, 2021

Seattle Seahawks safety Quandre Diggs has been selected for his second straight Pro Bowl. Diggs tied his career-high after snagging his fifth interception of the season from an errant Matt Stafford pass on Tuesday night. This marks the second straight pro bowl for the veteran defensive back.

Quandre Diggs is headed to the Pro Bowl! Congrats @qdiggs6 🤘 https://t.co/PSZEHEBoGK — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 23, 2021

2022 marks pro bowl No. 5 for Justin Tucker. The Ravens kicker is the most accurate in NFL history (90.9%) and made an NFL record 66-yard field goal this season. Tucker received almost 200,000 Pro Bowl votes, by far the most for any kicker in the NFL.

Tucker’s teammate Devin Duvernay was selected to his first career pro bowl. Duvernay will represent the AFC as a return specialist. A big accomplishment for the second-year wide receiver.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will take play on Feb. 6 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.