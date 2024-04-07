Three former local stars pick new college teams

Apr. 2—Three former local basketball stars now in college will play for new schools next season.

Former Hartselle players Brody Peebles and Masyn Marchbanks, as well as former West Morgan player Carson Muse, all recently announced their new teams.

All three are former Decatur Daily Players of the Year: Peebles in 2021, Marchbanks in 2022 and Muse in 2023.

Peebles will transfer to Belmont University in Nashville after spending the last three seasons at Liberty. Peebles is coming off his best year yet, averaging 11 points per game this past season. He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Marchbanks will head to Towson University in Maryland after two seasons at Samford in which she averaged nine points per game in 50 games.

Muse will join Calhoun Community College's recently restarted basketball program after taking a year's break from basketball. In his final season at West Morgan, Muse averaged 20.1 points and 9.3 rebounds a game.

