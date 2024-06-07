Three former Huskers named to U.S. Olympic Volleyball team

Three former Nebraska volleyball players have been named to the USA Women’s Volleyball National Team roster for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson Cook, and Justin Wong-Orantes will compete for Team USA this summer. The American squad will be looking to repeat as champions after winning the gold medal in 2020.

Larson was a three-time All-American at Nebraska and is now an assistant coach under John Cook. She will be competing in her fourth straight Olympics.

Robinson Cook, an All-American at Nebraska in 2013, is entering her third Olympic Games. Two-time All-American Wong-Orantes made her Olympic debut in 2020.

The U.S. Women are currently ranked No. 2 in the world. The team has won one Olympic gold medal (2020), three silver medals (1984, 2008, and 2012), and two bronze medals (1992 and 2016).

The Olympic’s preliminary phase will take place from July 28 to August 4, with the Gold Medal Match scheduled for August 11.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire