Three former Gators included on College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame announced on Monday its ballot for this year’s class and included a trio of former Gators on its list.

Defensive lineman Alex Brown, defensive tackle Brad Culpepper and head coach Urban Meyer all got the nod in this edition.

The program has produced 14 Hall of Famers — 10 players and four coaches — including UF legend Steve Spurrier, who was inducted both as a player and a coach. The last UF alumnus to receive the honor was quarterback Tim Tebow as part of the 2023 class.

The 2025 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be announced in early 2025. The class will be officially inducted during the 67th NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 9, 2025, at the Bellagio Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas, and they will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute during the 2025 season.

