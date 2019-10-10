The XFL will hold its inaugural draft next week as the league looks to fill the rosters of its eight teams. Some of the names on those rosters will ring a bell to NFL fans and more specifically, New England Patriots fans.

Three former Patriots players are included in the XFL draft, which will take place on Oct. 15 and 16. Those players are running back Jonas Gray, wide receiver Devin Lucien, and cornerback Sterling Moore.

Gray, 29, is most remembered for his historic 201-yard, four-touchdown performance vs. the Indianapolis Colts back in 2014. He never was given a chance to repeat that effort, however, as he overslept and was late for practice five days later and released by the team the following September.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Lucien was picked by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2016 NFL Draft and had multiple stints on the team's practice squad until August 2018, when he was released. The 26-year-old most recently played in the AAF.

Moore played in the NFL for seven seasons, including 2011 and part of 2012 with the Patriots. The 29-year-old racked up six interceptions and six forced fumbles in his career.

Other notable names in the inaugural XFL draft pool are running back Trent Richardson, quarterbacks Zach Mettenberger and Connor Cook, wide receiver Ryan Broyles, kicker Roberto Aguayo, and defensive tackle Will Sutton.

The XFL will continue adding players to its list until Oct. 11. For the full draft pool, go here.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Three former New England Patriots players entering upcoming XFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston