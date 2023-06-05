Three former Buffs named to the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

The College Football Hall of Fame announced its class of 2024 ballot on Monday and a trio of Colorado greats were among the 78 FBS players named to the list.

Currently, there are nine Buffaloes players and a head coach in the College Football Hall of Fame, including Byron White, Alfred Williams, Bill McCartney and Rashaan Salaam. Last year, former Buffs Matt Russell and Joe Garten were on the ballot but neither were elected.

Other notable players on this year’s ballot include Michael Vick, Larry Fitzgerald and Randy Moss.

Below is a look at the three Buffaloes who were named to the 2024 ballot:

RB Eric Bieniemy (1987-90)

Eric Bieniemy

Bieniemy, Colorado’s all-time leading rusher, has been on the CFB Hall of Fame ballot before but has yet to break through. Following a very successful tenure as the Kansas City Chiefs offense coordinator, he’s now in the same role with the Washington Commanders.

CB Deon Figures (1988-92)

12 Sep 1992: Cornerback Deon Figures of the Colorado Buffaloes leaps over a teammate during a game against the Baylor Bears at Floyd Casey Stadium in Baylor, Texas. Colorado won the game 57-38.

Figures took home the 1992 Jim Thorpe Award and was a first-round NFL draft pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was inducted into the CU Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014.

LB Matt Russell (1993-96)

Colorado’s all-time leader in unassisted tackles with 282, Russell earned the Butkus Award during his senior season. He’s now working for the Philadelphia Eagles as a senior personnel executive.

Plus... Dennis Thurman

Also on the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame ballot is Colorado director of quality control Dennis Thurman, who was a star DB for USC from 1974-77. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) June 5, 2023

Further reading

