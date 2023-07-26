Three former Alabama players working out with Colin Kaepernick amidst potential return

The last time that Colin Kaepernick appeared in an NFL game was almost seven years ago. He last suited up for the San Fransisco 49ers in 2016 as he guided them to an unfortunate 1-10 record in his 11 games as a starter completing 59.2% of his passes for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns to only four interceptions.

A handful of things have contributed to Kaepernick’s hiatus from the league, but at 35 years old, the former Nevada quarterback has shocking aspirations of a return to the NFL. While the odds might be against Kaepernick, that has never stopped him in the past. With so much time away from the game, he can make the case that he is as fresh as he has ever been in his career, the question is: can he find his Super Bowl season form ever again? A large part of Kaepernick’s game was the ability to use his feet and who knows if that will be in his arsenal at this age.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Kaepernick posted to his Twitter a video of him working out with a handful of NFL stars, which included three former Alabama players. Steelers’ Najee Harris, Titans’ Derrick Henry and Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle can all be seen running routes as they are attempting to bring attention to Kaeprenick’s cause. All of the guys in the video are highly complementary of him saying that his arm is as strong as ever and he still has what it takes to play in the league. Patriots’ Kendrick Bourne is extremely outspoken saying, “He’s got another good six years left in him.”

More Bama in NFL!

Tua Tagovailoa ranked No. 82 in the NFL's Top 100 player list for 2023 season

More Bama in NFL!

Marlon Humphrey voted No. 92 in NFL Top 100 rankings

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire