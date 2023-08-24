These three football players showed they are ready to be breakout stars in 2023

Ethan LaSecla

There were initial nerves — how could there not be? — but Ethan LaSecla is a junior quarterback who knows how to lock in.

Like, yes, as steadfast as a multi-deadbolt on a bank vault.

Playing in his first 11-man game as a varsity quarterback after two seasons in 8-man football, the Grace Brethren High 11th-grader put up stunning statistics last Saturday night vs. Crespi High.

He piled up 479 yards and seven touchdowns in a wild 55-49 loss in overtime. He threw for 206 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 273 yards and four scores.

“I was surprised by the numbers, but we’ve all worked really hard for this opportunity,” said LaSecla. “It was definitely exciting for all of us. The credit really goes to the offensive line and my teammates. I just had to do my job.”

The name is reminiscent of a Marvel character, or maybe an X Man, and his teammates like to play along.

“Yeah, they call me ‘Scarlett,’” said Ventura High’s Logan Scarlett. “They like to use my last name.”

Logan Scarlett

The Cougars senior quarterback won’t be found on the big screen, but he almost certainly is headed for a starring role on the football field this fall.

He looked the part in Ventura’s 35-7 victory over Camarillo in the season opener last Friday. Scarlett, who played in just four games last season, completed 19 of 30 throws for 310 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

"The sky's the limit for us," said Scarlett. "I'm just excited to be a part of it and help us to reach our goals. I've got a lot of work to do, but I look forward to all of it."

Beau Smigiel admits to trying times following his season-ending injury a year ago as a freshman. Worse than that, actually.

Beau Smigiel

“It was so frustrating," he said. "I was really looking forward to playing high school football, and I get hurt in my second game. Honestly, I went into depression. It was that hard to deal with."

Instead of floundering, the Newbury Park High wide receiver rallied. He got stronger, physically and mentally.

"It hit me in bed one night that I had the support of friends and family," Smigiel said. "I found God, and I had that going for me. I was going to be OK by doing the work."

This fall, the twin brother of standout quarterback Brady Smigiel and son of head coach Joe Smigiel is headed for a dramatic sophomore campaign.

The results were duly impressive in the Panthers' 59-49 victory over Golden Valley in last week’s season opener. Smigiel grabbed five receptions for 94 yards and four TDs.

"I was a little nervous before the game," Smigiel said. "I had to settle down. Once I caught my first ball, I was able to settle down. I'm playing with my brother. I'm playing with guys I've known a long time. That helped me get comfortable."

LaSecla, Scarlett and Smigiel are three of a bevy of players throughout Ventura County ready for breakout seasons.

Among others — Miles Hull of Agoura hauled in 12 catches for 222 yards and one touchdown in a 23-7 win over Lompoc; Thousand Oaks sophomore quarterback Jackson Taylor was 13 of 24 for 198 yards, two TDs and one interception in a 29-21 loss to Santa Barbara; and Keon Glover of St. Bonaventure ran for 134 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-16 over Alemany.

There are no better storylines than the ascents of Smigiel, Scarlett and LaSecla.

Showing perseverance

Smigiel tore the ACL in his left knee in the second quarter of the Panthers' second game last fall.

Among the slew of emotions he had to deal with was oppressive fear.

“I wondered if I would be the same player again,” he said. “Then I dealt with pain for 10 months. I still do. I’m rehabbing and working hard but the knee still hurt. Would it ever go away?”

Through it all, Smigiel persevered. He got stronger. In every way.

“I worked hard and went from 150 pounds to 175,” he said. “But the best thing was my mental approach. I realized how much I love football. I appreciate the game so much more. Playing with my brother and teammates means so much to me.

“Playing last week was so special. I was nervous before, but so happy once the game started. I’m looking forward to every week.”

Receiver Beau Smigiel makes a catch during a Newbury Park High football practice on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. After missing his freshman season because of an ACL injury, Smigiel is back and ready to make an impact for the Panthers.

Smigiel became a passionate cheerleader as he watched from the sidelines last fall. Even he was amazed by his brother Brady, who set state freshman records by throwing for 3,479 yards and 46 TDs.

“To be honest, I was nervous for him when the season started,” said Smigiel. “There was so much hype. Could he live up to that? Then the season starts and I’m shocked by how good he is. He’s amazing.”

Smigiel will join Shane Rosenthal and transfer Landon Bell in the Panthers' elite receiving group. He discovered in the opener the challenges that opposing defense now face.

“They were double teaming Landon Bell and trying to take away Shane on the outside,” said Smigiel. “They weren’t played too much attention to me, and I was free to run my routes and get open. There are going to be lots of opportunities in our passing game.”

Patience paying off

Scarlett required patience in his first season as a junior with Ventura High in 2022. The transfer from St. Bonaventure had to sit out six weeks before becoming eligible.

Logan Scarlett

“I played on the scout team and focused on being prepared when I got my opportunity,” he said. “When I got into my first game, I was nervous and excited. But mainly I was confident, because I waited a long time to play varsity football. I told myself to stay calm and collected.”

It turned into a solid four games for Scarlett. He completed 61 of 95 attempts for 783 yards and seven TDs.

The one flaw was also throwing seven interceptions. It’s a big part of his next-step focus for the 6-1, 165-pound senior.

“I’m working on decision-making, reading defense, getting rid of the ball quicker,” he said. “I’ll do everything I can to cut down the turnovers.”

Ventura finished 5-5 last season, including 4-4 in the Channel League. The Cougars are thinking big this season.

“We have so much talent and we’re building a lot of confidence. We know how tough this league is, but we truly believe we can win it,” Scarlett said.

Scarlett is working with a prime-time receiving corps led by Makana Arndt, Liam Robinson and Josh Woodworth.

Arndt had three catches for 99 yards and two scores last Friday.

Ventura quarterback Logan Scarlett is tackled by Camarillo's Jacob Mantei during the third quarter of the teams' season-opening game at Ventura High on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Ventura won 35-7.

“We’ve worked together for awhile and have great rapport,” said Scarlett. “We’ve all got really strong chemistry. We’re only going to get better.”

Committed to success

Grace Brethren’s football legacy featured five berths in CIF-Southern Section championship games in six seasons from 2014 to 2019, two Southern Section titles and a state bowl victory in 2018.

Thereafter, school officials decided the football program had grown too obtrusive to handle.

The program was reformed. The Lancers switched to the 8-man game in 2021, and veteran coach Tom Coate was hired to guide the transformation.

As for the players, many left, some stayed, several entered school as freshman.

Among the ninth-graders arriving was LaSecla. He said the players opting to compete in 2021 remained committed to success.

“Our motto was ‘Rebirth, rebuild, restore,’ ” said LaSecla. “We still wanted to win.”

LaSecla, whose uncle is former Newbury Park High standout QB Jordan LaSecla, said he didn’t consider enrolling anywhere else.

“I’d grown up in the Grace Brethren schools and this is where all my friends are,” he said. “I was never going to high school anywhere else.”

The Lancers hit the ground running in the 8-man game. With LaSecla as the potent freshman starting quarterback, Grace Brethren played for the 8-man championship in 2021.

Two years later, program numbers have jumped over 30 and the team has returned to the 11-man game.

“I was really happy when I found out we’d be playing 11-man this year,” LaSecla said. “I’ve grown up playing on 11-man teams, so I didn’t require much adjustment for me. I’m comfortable. It was really a lot harder for me to learn the 8-man game.”

LaSecla’s opening game last Saturday demonstrated his comfort level.

“We were all more excited than anything else,” he said. “We feel like we have a lot to prove. We showed in the game that we’re never going to give up. We have a team that will always keep fighting.”

LaSecla might be one of the county’s top double-threat quarterback. Running is second nature to him.

“I like running the ball a lot,” he said. “I’m working on my passing and pocket presence. I have a lot of work to do.”

Grace Brethren is playing an independent schedule this season and will join a league in 2024 that includes Channel Islands, Nordhoff and Carpinteria.

LaSecla said the Lancers have a major goal.

“We want to make the playoffs,” he said. “We have the talent. I think we can win seven or more wins and be a playoff team.”

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: These football players showed they are ready to be breakout stars