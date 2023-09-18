Three Florida football players suspended for half vs. Charlotte for Tennessee melee

Three Florida football players will sit out the first half of UF's game Saturday against Charlotte as punishment for their part in a scuffle with Tennessee in the closing seconds of UF's 29-16 win over the Vols.

The suspensions were handed down by the SEC office on Monday afternoon. Two of the players are starters on the offensive line for the Florida Gators — right tackle Dameion George Jr. and left guard Micah Mazzccua— along with tight end Dante Zanders.

The melee occurred after Florida quarterback Graham Mertz took a shoulder-high hit from Tennessee defensive lineman Omari Thomas in the closing seconds while trying to run out the clock and down the football against the Vols. George shoved Thomas while Mazzccua later threw a punch.

Tennessee defensive lineman Omarr Norman-Lott also was suspended for the first half of the Volunteers’ game with UTSA on Saturday for his part in the fracas.

With Mazzccua and George out for the first half, freshman Knijeah Harris will likely start at left guard, while Lyndell Hudson Jr. will start at right tackle.

Florida football coach Billy Napier said there will be internal discipline for the Florida players involved in the incident as well.

"We had multiple players that screwed up," Napier said before the suspensions were handed down. "They compromised the entire team 'cause you may not be available in the future, whatever the case may be. No different than some guy calls you a name at the local bar on Friday night. Are you going to compromise your wife and kids, make a poor decision?

"These things are teachable moments. Ultimately hopefully we do enough on our part to teach 'em."

