Three of five USA TODAY Sports experts pick Clemson to make the College Football Playoff

The 2023 college football season is in full swing, with Clemson fans waiting for the Tigers’ Labor Day matchup with the Duke Blue Devils.

Swinney and the Tigers have varying opinions on how good they will be this season, as many believe it is Florida State’s time to beat Clemson and take their place as the top team in the ACC. Even so, the USA TODAY Sports experts don’t appear on the Florida State hype train.

In their recent article discussing USA TODAY Sports experts’ college football predictions, three of five experts picked the Tigers to make the playoff. None of them chose Florida State.

Jace Evans discussed the addition of Garrett Riley and how it should get the Clemson offense back on track. Paul Myerberg also touched on the addition of Riley, having Clemson as his No.3 seed because of the optimism surrounding Riley. Erick Smith simply thinks the Tigers will bounce back!

It was refreshing seeing the Tigers selected by three of these experts, as the majority of CFP predictions we’ve seen either include no ACC teams or Florida State. There’s no denying Florida State has talent and could definitely make a run to the CFP. The thing is, so can Clemson.

The battle between Clemson and Florida State for the ACC will be one of the best talking points of the 2023 season.

