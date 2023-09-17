Three first-time winners at Anderson

Sep. 17—ANDERSON — It was a night of firsts at Anderson Speedway as a trio of drivers found their way into victory lane Saturday.

Jake Albright dominated the Vores Compact Touring Series 100-lap feature, winning by a comfortable three-second margin over Tom Gossar.

Albright had never visited the Peterman Brothers Victory Lane previously, with a career-best third-place finish at Anderson Speedway earlier this year in a 50-lap feature.

With an inversion of 11, it put fast-qualifier Gossar deep in the field at the start with Derek Simon taking the point chased by Yogi Metz and Bill Honious.

On the eighth lap, Albright claimed two spots by passing both Metz and Honious on the back straight.

Albright took control of the race on Lap 16 when he passed Simon with an outside move in Turn 1.

By Lap 56, Albright's lead was more than nine seconds over Trent and Tom Gossar, who were working their way to the front of the pack.

The second caution flag waved on Lap 57 when Trent Gossar tangled with Jeff Vore on the back straight.

Albright was able to maintain the lead over Tom Gossar and Sean Frederick to the finish, taking home the winner's purse of $1,500.

There were two first-time winners in Champion Racing Association Sportsman Late Model and Street Stock action.

Muncie's Nathan Greene took over the top spot in the Sportsman Late Model race on Lap 45 when leader J.P. Crabtree's car lost oil pressure.

Crabtree took the lead from Greg Stilwell Jr. on Lap 12 with an outside pass entering Turn 1, following a caution when Cassten Everidge spun on the back straight.

The race was red-flagged on Lap 12 when the cars of Ronnie Rose, Everidge, Logan Huckeba, Lance Kinder and Glynn Neal got together on the back straight and into the third corner.

Greene went on to win by six seconds over Tanner Jack and Stilwell in the tune-up for next Saturday's Madison County 200.

"I didn't mean to get into him," Greene said of attempting an inside pass of Crabtree, "but we were racing for the win."

Kentucky driver Cole Baxter took home the victory in the Street Stock race when a series of cautions late in the 75-lap race shook up the running order.

Dawson Phillips led the first 68 laps, holding off challenges from Baxter, James Kirby III, Andrew Teepe, Dalton Connor and Calvin Parham.

On Lap 69, Phillips spun after contact with Connor and the two drivers were relegated to the tail, and third-place running Teepe pitted to have a hanging fender removed.

With Parham in the lead, the field didn't complete another lap when he and Jordan Hahn tangled — which put Baxter on the point.

Baxter was able to maintain the lead, winning by .129 of a second over Conner, with fast-qualifier Teepe coming home in third.

"It was a heck of a way to win," Baxter said. "This car is 21 years old and never imaged it would be here today."

He said it was great to score his first CRA win at Anderson Speedway.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.