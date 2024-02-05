Three fights into UFC tenure, Jamal Pogues has a request: ‘Keep me in the Apex’

LAS VEGAS – Jamal Pogues beat Thomas Petersen with a unanimous decision Saturday to open up the preliminary card at UFC Fight Night 235 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Take a look inside the fight with Pogues, who got back in the win column after a loss this past July snapped a three-fight streak.

Thomas Petersen vs. Jamal Pogues

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 03: (R-L) Jamal Pogues punches Thomas Petersen in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Result: Jamal Pogues def. Thomas Petersen via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Updated records: Pogues (11-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC), Petersen (8-2 MMA, 0-1 UFC)

Key stats: Petersen landed nearly twice as many total strikes, had control time that amounted to about 18 percent of the overall fight compared to 4 seconds for Pogues and had the fight’s only takedown, but lost every round on one judge’s scorecard.

Pogues on the fight's key moment

Jamal Pogues

“I don’t like (my performance). Honestly, I need to get my fat ass in better shape – that’s one. I need to lose this belly. Two, it was moments where I know I rocked him, where I could have definitely pushed a little bit more to finish. I feel like it could have been better. That’s just me, though.”

Pogues on the eye poke

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 03: (L-R) Thomas Petersen punches Jamal Pogues in a heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 03, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

“He poked me in my f*cking eye and I f*cking … I was like, ‘F*ck.’ I cussed. I don’t know how a black guy gets a black eye, but you know what? F*ck it. I could have (fought the whole fight with it) – my vision came back quick. It was just that initial (poke) –I felt it go in and then I couldn’t see. But then eventually, it just came back super fast. I know that f*cking doctor – that doctor likes cancelling everything. So I was just like, ‘Hey, yo bro. Yeah, we’re good.’ And he was like, ‘You sure?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, bro, we’re good. We’re good.’ I already know him. He likes cancelling sh*t, so f*ck that.”

Pogues on what he wants next

Jamal Pogues

“Right now, it’s just about growing. Like I said from the beginning when I first signed: Top 15, or it don’t matter. Whatever gets me in that title (picture), to that top 15. I want to be back around June. I think June would be a good time. Summertime, my mom’s birthday, have some extra cash, kind of splurge on her. Definitely go back to the gym, lean up, train some more, and then figure out the rest

“This is probably my 25th fight from amateur and pro. For the first time, honestly, I felt comfortable in there. I felt clear. I was able to think, which was kind of a little bit different. Usually I’d be cloudy – I second-guess myself. But honestly, this time I just felt more clear when I was out there. I’m undefeated at the Apex, so you know what? Keep me in the Apex. We’ll keep getting these wins, and f*ck it: I’ll make it to the top 15 that way, then.”

To hear more from Pogues, check out the video of the full post-fight interview above.

UFC Fight Night 235

