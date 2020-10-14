Three field goals make Wil Lutz NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

Saints kicker Wil Lutz nailed the game-winning field goal in an overtime comeback on Monday Night Football, and he’s being recognized for it today.

Lutz was named the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in Monday night’s win over the Chargers.

In addition to the 36-yarder in overtime, Lutz connected on 48- and 53-yard field goals in regulation. He also made all three of his extra points, which was big considering that the Chargers missed an extra point, which allowed the Saints to force overtime.

Lutz is perfect on the season, 9-for-9 on field goals and 18-for-18 on extra points.

