Three FCS teams have new dates with Georgia

(STATS) - Georgia has added games against FCS opponents in three future seasons, a report said

The Athens Banner-Herald reported Tuesday the SEC power will host Charleston Southern (Big South Southern) on Nov. 20, 2021, Samford (Southern Conference) on Sept. 10, 2022 and Tennessee Tech (Ohio Valley Conference) on Sept. 7, 2024.

Charleston Southern and Samford will each be paid a $500,000 game guarantee and Tennessee Tech $550,000, the report added.

Georgia is 2-0 all-time against Tennessee Tech and 1-0 against both Charleston Southern and Samford.