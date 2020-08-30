Three fantasy football draft strategies to help you build a winning team this season

Are you getting ready for your draft? Not sure how to approach it considering what an unprecedented season it’s about to be?

Don’t worry — Yahoo Fantasy analysts Andy Behrens, Liz Loza, and Matt Harmon have you covered in the video above with a trio of last-minute draft strategies that can help you build those winning teams!

1. First up, Matt says that with the nature of the offseason and new-look offenses not being afforded a full chance to mesh before Week 1, defenses should have favorable outlooks to start the season. As such, fantasy drafters should lock onto running backs who have safe, proven receiving roles on their team, which further cushions their floor and bolsters their ceiling. Someone who fits that profile to the tee is Austin Ekeler, a starting runner on a new-look offense who is a more-than-capable receiver out of the backfield.

2. Andy’s one piece of fantasy advice: Stop caring about bye weeks! Don’t make plans 8-10 weeks in advance, especially when you consider the year we’re in. There will undoubtedly be players missing games be it due to COVID or injuries or the like. You shouldn’t pass up on high-upside players just because the bye weeks don’t look great. Sort the byes out when you get there.

3. Liz’s strategy of choice? Stop waiting on tight end — go ahead and take George Kittle or Travis Kelce in Round 2! And hey, if that turns you off, just try it in a mock draft (Liz did a few) — from the No. 3-4 pick, select one of the top tight ends in Round 2. You might be surprised just how good your team ends up looking. All in all, the talent at wide receiver is so deep that you can go RB-TE-RB to start your draft and still end up with some great wideouts.

What are some of your favorite draft strategies?

