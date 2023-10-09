Three eye-popping Purdy stats explain QB's hot start to NFL career originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Brock Purdy has started 10 regular-season NFL games, and the 49ers quarterback has plenty to show for it.

His latest regular-season win (he hasn't lost won yet) came Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, where he tossed a career-high four touchdown passes in San Francisco's 42-10 rout of the Dallas Cowboys.

It's no secret that since taking over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season, Purdy has been lights out.

Across his first 10 regular-season starts, Purdy has completed 183 of his 260 passing attempts for 2,369 yards, 20 touchdowns and a 70.4 completion percentage with a passer rating of 121.1. Additionally, his 10-0 regular-season record as a starter ties Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mike Livingston and former Chicago Bears signal-caller Mike Tomczak for the second-most consecutive wins by a quarterback to begin a career in NFL history.

The numbers don't lie. But here are three stats that truly put Mr. Irrelevant's remarkable start to his career into perspective:

Purdy’s four touchdown passes against Dallas marked his eighth career game with two or more TD passes, tying him with Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner and then-Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson for the most games with two or more passing TDs in a player’s first 10 career starts.

Purdy’s 70.4 completion percentage through his first 10 career starts marks the second-highest completion percentage by a QB in their first 10 career starts in NFL history, behind Chad Pennington's mark of 70.8 and ahead of Mac Jones at 69.0.

Purdy’s 121.1 passer rating through his first 10 career starts marks the highest passer rating by a QB in their first 10 career starts in NFL history.

Not bad for the last pick in the draft. But Purdy has defied the odds since Day 1, proving there are some things a draft board simply can't account for.

While the humble 23-year-old has to deal with outside noise from all angles, from NFL MVP whispers to those who still doubt his potential, he's keeping his eye on the prize. Because all of Purdy's record-breaking stats won't matter to him until the 49ers reach their ultimate goal: a Super Bowl victory.

"If you were to tell me these stats last year, I maybe would’ve been like, ‘Man, that’s crazy,' " Purdy told NBC Sports' Peter King on Sunday night. "I came in as a rookie, and I was sort of in awe of everybody. But then once I got acclimated to the culture and the organization, I’m like, ‘Man, this is the standard, and this is what we’re trying to do.’ That’s where I’m at with my mindset. I don’t try to get caught up in what’s going on, what everyone else says outside.”

