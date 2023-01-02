Three ex-Rams get revenge on former team in Chargers’ big win

When Brandon Staley left the Rams to become the head coach of the Chargers, it was reasonable to think he’d bring at least a couple of players with him to his new team. Among the players he convinced to sign with the Chargers this offseason were Gerald Everett, Sebastian Joseph-Day and Morgan Fox.

On Sunday, all three players got revenge on their former team, making three key plays in the Chargers’ 31-10 win over the Rams.

The first one was made by Fox, who came out on fire against the Rams. On the fifth play of the game, Fox got to Baker Mayfield for a sack and a loss of 7 yards, causing the Rams’ opening drive to stall with a punt. Fox tied for third on the team with four tackles, landing one hit on Mayfield and finishing with two tackles for a loss. He’s had a strong first season with the Chargers after spending 2021 with the Panthers, finding a home again in Staley’s defense.

Everett, who was the Rams’ No. 2 tight end behind Tyler Higbee during his time in Los Angeles, found the end zone against his former team, too. He caught all three of his targets for a total of 15 yards with one touchdown, which just about put the game out of reach.

His touchdown gave the Chargers a 24-10 lead over the Rams in the third quarter, his third score of the season.

And finally, Joseph-Day joined the fun by matching Fox with four tackles and a sack of his own near the end of the game. It was only Joseph-Day’s second sack of the season, but it was fitting that it came against the team he spent the last four years with.

The Rams would probably love to have any or all of the three on their team still, but their limited funds in free agency and reluctance to sign any of them left holes on both sides of the ball – though Greg Gaines has done a nice job replacing Joseph-Day at nose tackle.

