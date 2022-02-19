Three ESPN analysts predict 49ers Super Bowl LVII appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Despite the uncertainty at the quarterback position, the 49ers are still viewed as one of the NFL's better teams next season.

ESPN released their early 2022 NFL predictions, where a handful of NFL Experts took a crack at predicting next season's Super Bowl matchup as well as the regular-season MVP and the most interesting teams heading into the offseason.

Among the 12 total analysts surveyed, the 49ers were predicted to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVII by three of them.

Stephania Bell: 49ers over Bills

"Twice the bridesmaids in the postseason during the Kyle Shanahan era, the 49ers have the talent to win it all if their heir to the quarterback throne, Trey Lance, continues to develop," Bell writes. "Josh Allen and the Bills were a possession away from the Super Bowl, and they will be back -- but in the end the Niners' defense (with some incoming improvements in the secondary) helps tip the scale in their favor.

Matt Bowen: Bills over 49ers

"The Bills will go through some changes with Ken Dorsey as the new offensive coordinator, but I still anticipate a quarterback-centric system designed around Josh Allen's high-end physical abilities," Bowen writes. "And with a defense that can limit explosive plays, this team has the makeup of a championship squad."

Eric Moody: Bills over 49ers

"Josh Allen is one of the league's top dual-threat quarterbacks, Stefon Diggs is an elite wide receiver, Gabriel Davis is an up-and-comer on the precipice of a breakout season and cornerback Tre'Davious White will be back following an ACL tear," Moody writes. "After losing consecutive playoff games to the Chiefs, the Bills will be highly motivated to atone for their mistakes."

Coincidentally, all three analysts predicted a 49ers-Bills matchup, which certainly would be an exciting one between two of the NFL's unique teams.

If Trey Lance does indeed start for San Francisco in 2022, it will be interesting to see how he develops as a quarterback as his raw skill set is often compared to that of Bills QB Josh Allen. Maybe we will see both in the Super Bowl next season?

Whether it's Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo, or maybe, just maybe ... a Tom Brady or Aaron Rodgers, the 49ers will more than likely be one of the favorites to win it all next season.

