Three Ducks get selected in first two rounds of post-Senior Bowl NFL mock draft

It’s the heart of mock draft season and with the success of the Oregon football team in 2023, the Ducks are sure to be prevalent in the 2024 NFL draft.

ESPN.com writer and draft analyst Matt Miller predicted how the first two rounds of the draft in April will go. In his mock draft, quarterback Bo Nix, wide receiver Troy Franklin and center Jackson Powers-Johnson were included.

First off the board was Nix to the Denver Broncos as the No. 12 pick overall.

With Russell Wilson expected to be released, the Broncos are on the hunt for a new franchise quarterback. Nix is coming off a solid showing at the Senior Bowl, where team scouts raved about his interviews and the work he did in practice. Nix, who started for three seasons at Auburn before transferring to Oregon in 2022, is experienced and pro-ready, and he has the accuracy (nation-leading 77.4 percent completion rate) and second-effort mobility to work well with coach Sean Payton’s scheme. This might feel early for Nix, but quarterbacks always rise, and scouts keep telling me that he is going to get drafted earlier than expected. — Miller

The Broncos have never found another John Elway and perhaps another quarterback from the Pac-10/12 will do the trick.

Powers-Johnson is the next Duck to be selected as the No. 28 pick to the Buffalo Bills.

Powers-Johnson, who was one of the stars of the Senior Bowl before leaving midway through the second practice with a hamstring injury, has a great combination of agility and size. The 334-pounder would immediately be one of the largest centers in the NFL, but he moves like someone 20 pounds lighter. He is a downhill blocker, but Buffalo would love his size in the middle of an offensive line that has renewed its commitment to running the ball. — Miller

As for Franklin, ESPN sees the Duck receiver going to Vegas and play for the Raiders with the No. 44 pick of the draft in the second round. Miller has Las Vegas drafting Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy in the first round and his new favorite target could be Franklin.

“Let’s give new quarterback McCarthy some friends in the passing game. Franklin is a vertical threat with awesome speed and a 6-foot-3 frame,” Miller said. “He grabbed 14 touchdowns in 2023 and picked up 1,383 yards on 81 catches. With 31 percent of his routes classifying as deep routes, Franklin is ready to stretch the field in the NFL.”

Syndication: News-Journal

Former Oregon QB Bo Nix (10), Notre Dame QB SamHartman, and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.(9)

Former Oregon QB Bo Nix (10), Notre Dame QB SamHartman, and Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.(9) chat along the sideline during the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

https://duckswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) looks on during

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) looks on during the second half of the 2024 Senior Bowl football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) celebrates with his

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) celebrates with his teammates after National defensive back Evan Williams of Oregon (3) intercepted American quarterback Joe Milton III of Tennessee (5) during the first half of the 2024 Senior Bowl football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Evan Williams of Oregon (3) celebrates his

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Evan Williams of Oregon (3) celebrates his interception during the first half of the 2024 Senior Bowl football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball

Feb 3, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball during the first half of the 2024 Senior Bowl football game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Parade

Feb 2, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) tosses souvenirs as

Feb 2, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) tosses souvenirs as Senior Bowl football players participate in the Mardi Gras player parade Friday in downtown Mobile. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American head coach Terrell Williams of the Tennessee Titans talks

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; American head coach Terrell Williams of the Tennessee Titans talks with his team after the third and final practice Thursday for the American team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The team will play the National squad in the 2024 Senior Bowl in the same stadium Saturday. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Dominick Puni of Kansas (71) blocks against

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Dominick Puni of Kansas (71) blocks against National defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus of Oregon (97) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork of the Arizona Cardinals talks

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork of the Arizona Cardinals talks with National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports Note: National quarterback Sam Hartman of Notre Dame (5) and National quarterback Michael Penix Jr of Washington (9) are seen at right.

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) runs with the

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) runs with the ball between drills during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) talks with National

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) talks with National quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork of the Arizona Cardinals during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Dominick Puni of Kansas (71) battles National

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Dominick Puni of Kansas (71) battles National defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus of Oregon (97) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) sets the offense

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) sets the offense during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Isaiah Adams of Illinois (78) battles National

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Isaiah Adams of Illinois (78) battles National defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus of Oregon (97) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Luke McCaffrey of Rice (12) misses a

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National wide receiver Luke McCaffrey of Rice (12) misses a pass as National defensive back Khyree Jackson of Oregon (10) defends during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: News-Journal

Former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.(9) and former Oregon QB Bo Nix (10) watch the action

Former Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.(9) and former Oregon QB Bo Nix (10) watch the action from the sideline during the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024.

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) talks with National

Feb 1, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) talks with National quarterbacks coach Israel Woolfork of the Arizona Cardinals during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Evan Williams of Oregon (3) sets up

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive back Evan Williams of Oregon (3) sets up for a play during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National edge Austin Booker of Kansas (49) screams after a

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National edge Austin Booker of Kansas (49) screams after a touch sack of National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford of Minnesota (88) cant make

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford of Minnesota (88) cant make a catch with tight defense from National defensive back Evan Williams of Oregon (3) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) sets the offense

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) sets the offense during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon (58) sets up

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson of Oregon (58) sets up a play during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Isaiah Adams of Illinois (78) battles National

Jan 30, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National offensive lineman Isaiah Adams of Illinois (78) battles National defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus of Oregon (97) during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Senior Bowl Practice

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball

Jan 31, 2024; Mobile, AL, USA; National quarterback Bo Nix of Oregon (10) throws the ball during practice for the National team at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

