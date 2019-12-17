Three Ducks named to AP All-American teams

The Associated Press released its All-America teams on Monday and three Oregon Ducks made the list.

Left tackle Penei Sewell earned AP First-Team All-American, making him the eighth consensus All-American in Oregon football history. Sewell also earned first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation and FWAA. The sophomore also became the first player in Oregon history to win the Outland Trophy and just the third Pac-12 player to do so since 1999.

Left guard Shane Lemieux was named to the AP All-American Second Team and right tackle Calvin Throckmorton was named to the AP All-American Third Team. The seniors each made 51 consecutive starts.

Sewell (4), Lemieux (2) and Throckmorton (2) combined to win the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week award eight times during the regular season. Washington State was the only other team to win the award more than once.

