Three dropped as Dutch coach Koeman names 26-man squad for Euro 2024

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman stands with Wout Weghorst, Virgil van Dijk and Steven Bergwijn during a training session of the Dutch national team at the KNVB Campus in preparation for the European Football Championship in Germany.

Netherlands national team coach Ronald Koeman named his 26-man squad for Euro 2024 on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund defender Ian Maatsen is the biggest absence for the June 14-July tournament inn Germany, having originally been named in Koeman's 30-man preliminary squad earlier this month.

The 22-year-old has played every minute of the German club’s route to the final of the Champions League since joining in January.

Feyenoord midfielder Quinten Timber and Sparta Rotterdam goalkeeper Nick Olij also didn't make the final cut. Atalanta's Marten de Roon had to quit the team with injury that also made him miss last week's Europa League fial win against Bayer Leverkusen.

Captain Virgil van Dijk is one of seven Premier League representatives in the Dutch squad which also includes Jeremie Frimpong from Bundesliga and German Cup champions Bayer Leverkusen.

The Dutch, winners of the last Euros in (West) Germany in 1988, play tune-up games against Canada on June 6 and Iceland four days later.

They move into their Euros base camp in Wolfsburg on June 11 and open their campaign against Poland on June 16, before facing Group D rivals France and Austria for a place in the last 16 of the month-long tournament.