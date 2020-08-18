Three Dolphins who received positive reviews from Day 1 of pads

Yesterday’s padded practices are in the books for the Miami Dolphins and things are at the very least starting to feel somewhat normal on the gridiron. The accessibility for training camp isn’t what you’d find during a standard year and the Dolphins media even has new restrictions on what can and cannot be shared from the team facilities — no tweeting about plays or first-string options.

It’s a new challenge, but a welcomed challenge when you consider that the pads are back on and legitimate football is taking place. One thing that can be talked about? Some of the standout performers from each practice — for better or for worse. Which Miami Dolphins were able to get noticed yesterday for Day 1 of pads?

Here are three who have received generally positive reviews.

WR Jakeem Grant

Grant will have the first crack at winning the WR3 job for the Dolphins — he’s got the critical speed Miami is sorely lacking on the perimeter. That speed was capitalized on Day 1 of pads, as Grant connected on a long bomb with QB Josh Rosen. Grant may ideally be a slot player from his size alone, but the Dolphins are expected to stretch the field horizontally, so Grant’s twitch and speed is just as dangerous away from the traffic and pushing over the top when he’s on an island.

QB Josh Rosen

Speaking of Josh Rosen, the former No. 10 overall pick had a nice day of practice from all accounts. Rosen had the previously mentioned bomb to Jakeem Grant, but it was reportedly a good day of throwing the football all around for Rosen. Physical talent has never been the problem here — Rosen’s play in 2019 was bogged down by the complex offense of former coordinator Chad O’Shea.

But with a new, simpler offense in 2020 courtesy of Chan Gailey and a full year of learning behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, perhaps Rosen can string together positive days and help reignite his status as an NFL quarterback.

Of all three arms on Miami’s roster, Rosen was consistently mentioned as the best as a thrower yesterday.





OG Solomon Kindley

Kindley didn’t just make a strong first impression with the Dolphins media during Day 1 with pads, he also drew some praise from teammate Ted Karras, who spoke with the media yesterday after practice.

“It’s been very fun to play next to him. He works really hard and he’s always trying to do the right thing. He’s a great guy to have in the room,” said Karras.

