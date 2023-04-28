Four different Day 2 mock drafts for Packers

After selecting Lukas Van Ness at No. 13 overall in the first round, the Green Bay Packers are now heading into Day 2 with three picks: No. 42 and No. 45 overall in the second round and No. 78 in the third round.

Edge rusher is no longer a top need, so who should Brian Gutekunst target with his next three picks?

Here are different Day 2 mock drafts for the Packers from the Packers Wire staff:

Zach Kruse

I think Musgrave has the highest ceiling of any tight end in the class, Dalton Kincaid included. He has legitimate speed, terrific all-around athleticism (9.78 RAS) and experience blocking in the run game. If any one still available is going to turn into a Travis Kelce type, it’s Musgrave.

Mingo is an easy fit in Green Bay. He’s an elite athlete in an A.J. Brown-type body with vertical ability who blocks from a variety of alignments and creates after the catch. Think natural Allen Lazard replacement.

Pickens helps the depth behind Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt and TJ Slaton up front. He has the length and athleticism to help the Packers replace most of what Dean Lowry provided as an end in the three-man front.

Paul Bretl

The Packers were missing that playmaking element at tight end in 2022 – something many playoff teams had – and Musgrave can give them that over the middle and down the seam as a vertical presence. Searching for a more traditional Y-tight end to complement Musgrave should remain on the Packers’ radar. The addition of Benton adds more versatility to the defensive front as he can fill several roles along the interior. He will become an immediate member of that rotation. Perry will right away provide a downfield presence, which will help create more opportunities for others underneath. In the long run, he possesses the route running abilities to impact the game more than just vertically.

Brennen Rupp

Day two is the season of Love. It’s time to get Jordan Love some weapons. Sam LaPorta and Tucker Kraft are two well-rounded tight ends that would give Love legit playmaking threats at tight end. Cody Mauch offers five position versatility along the offensive line.

Brandon Carwile

What’s not to like? A physical blocking tight end reminiscent of Marcedes Lewis with great upside as a pass catcher as well. In Hyatt, the Packers get another deep threat to pair with Christian Watson who could also fill a nice gadget role for Matt LaFleur. Meanwhile, Robinson is a physical tone setter who played a ton of snaps in college from different spots on the field and could offer some versatility on the backend. Jordan Love gets two weapons and the defense gets a safety who can contribute early.

