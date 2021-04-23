Three different 7-round mock draft simulations for Packers

Picking at No. 29 overall presents a million different scenarios for the Green Bay Packers in the 2021 NFL draft, especially coming off a 13-3 season and with a variety of different short- and long-term roster needs to consider.

Running through as many different pathways as possible helps provide a preview of how the Packers could attack the draft in a few days.

Here are three different mock draft simulations for the Packers:

Mock 1

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

1.29: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss 2.62: OT Walker Little, Stanford 3.92: OL Kendrick Green, Illinois 4.135: CB Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota 4.142: DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M 5.173: S/LB Jamien Sherwood, Auburn 5.178: RB Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana 6.214: CB Shemar Jean-Charles, App. State 6.220: TE Briley Moore, Kansas State 7.256: Edge William Bradley-King, Baylor Thoughts: Moore might be undersized, but he's so good and such a great fit in the offense overall. Maybe he's a mold-breaker for the Packers at receiver. The rest of this class would help reshape the offensive line and secondary with multiple picks.

Mock draft 2

(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

1.29: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State 2.62: S Jevon Holland, Oregon 3.92: DL Alim McNeil, NC State 4.135: CB Ambry Thomas, Michigan 4.142: WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Iowa 5.173: Edge Charles Snowden, Virginia 5.178: C Drake Jackson, Kentucky 6.214: LB K.J. Britt, Auburn 6.220: TE Tony Poljan, Virginia 7.256: RB Jarret Patterson, Buffalo Thoughts: Jenkins gives Bryan Bulaga vibes. He'd provide a potential long-term starter at right tackle. Holland could play an important role as the third safety or star defender. From there, filling in depth at future need positions became the priority.

Mock draft 3

AP Photo/Brandon Wade

1.29: DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU 2.62: Edge Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest 3.92: WR D'Wayne Eskridge, Western Michigan 4.135: C Drew Dalman, Stanford 4.142: DL Marvin Wilson, Florida State 5.173: LB Derrick Barnes, Purdue 5.178: OT Brenden Jaimes, Nebraska 6.214: DL Ta'Quon Graham, Texas 6.220: RB Jermar Jefferson, Oregon State 7.256: WR/RB Demetric Felton, UCLA Thoughts: Moehrig is the perfect modern safety. Together, he and Darnell Savage could fill a variety of roles in the secondary, including in the slot, negating some need at corner. Basham and Eskridge would be home-run picks on Day 2. Not finding an offensive tackle early is a negative here.

1

1