Three defensive starters expected to return from injury for Arkansas football against Mississippi State

Arkansas football could get three defensive starters back this week when it hosts Mississippi State.

On the SEC Teleconference Wednesday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman expressed confidence that defensive tackle Cam Ball, cornerback Jaylon Braxton and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. would all return for the Razorbacks Saturday morning. All three players missed the game against Alabama after leaving the Ole Miss game with injuries.

"I feel good about it," Pittman said. "Obviously we have a couple days left, but as long as everything goes fine, I feel good that they’ll be able to play."

Pittman said that Ball has practiced both days this week. Braxton and Paul both missed Monday's practice but participated Tuesday in green non-contact jerseys.

On Monday, Pittman said that running back Rocket Sanders would miss the game against Mississippi State, and the Arkansas head coach expressed doubts in the availability of cornerback Dwight McGlothern. Those doubts were reiterated Wednesday, with Pittman saying McGlothern's role would be limited even if he is healthy enough to play.

Arkansas is trying to end a five-game losing streak this week, and a win over Mississippi State would create some much-needed momentum heading into a bye week. Kickoff is 11 a.m. CT, and the game is available to watch on ESPN.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Arkansas football expects three defensive starters to return from injury