Three defensive players that will be key in Oklahoma’s game vs Baylor

Championship November and Oklahoma’s defensive unit have to find the form they found last November. Last season they spearheaded an Oklahoma team that rumbled to the finish line as hot as any team in the NCAA. Two losses derailed their playoff hopes, but they would close the season with a dominant showing defensively against a Florida team in the Cotton Bowl.

Fast forward to now, and the Sooners are 9-0 with the Big 12 title, and a playoff berth is firmly ahead of them. Their defense has been up and down over the past month or so due to some untimely injuries to guys they can’t afford to lose. As guys trickle in healthy, the trajectory of this defense can assume the upwards trajectory it once was on.

In particular, a few names come to the forefront when discussing who will lead Oklahoma defensively as they look to remain undefeated this season.

Key Lawrence, DB

No one knows where Key Lawrence will line up tomorrow, but one thing is for absolute certain, he needs to be on the field often if Oklahoma is to win this game.

In two different games, Lawrence has shown himself to be adequate against the run and against the pass. He played in Delarrin Turner-Yell’s spot at strong safety when Oklahoma played on the road against Kansas and had multiple tackles for loss and forced a fumble coming up and filling gaps in the run game.

Due to a depleted group at corner, he moved outside to make his first start at cornerback the following week against Texas Tech. In the win over the Red Raiders, Lawrence had two pass breakups out there.

It’s simple. He can flat-out play. Against a balanced attack in Baylor, Lawrence has value laying in the box or lining up outside as Baylor looks to take their deep shots off play-action.

Perrion Winfrey, DL

Perrion Winfrey will never be a high sacks type of guy. At least, he hasn’t been since he came to Oklahoma. However, Winfrey’s motor and disruptiveness make him a menace on the interior.

The Sooners will need a strong game from him inside as he looks to eat and blow up double teams in Baylor’s wide zone running scheme. If Winfrey can disrupt the combo blocks he will see, he can put a damper on Baylor’s hopes to pound the ball.

Baylor wants to run the ball as much as possible, or at least until they feel they’ve lulled teams to sleep, allowing them to attack for massive chunk plays in the passing game. For them, it’s about staying on schedule and ahead of the chains.

Winfrey’s disruptive plays are a big part of whether or not Oklahoma wins this game defensively.

Brian Asamoah, LB

In essence, this note applies to the entire linebacker group. However, Asamoah will likely see a significant part of the snaps tomorrow. Tackling, tackling, and more tackling. That’s the name of the game for the Oklahoma Sooners this week against the Bears.

These Baylor running backs are not scared of contact, and the defense has struggled with tackling. Assuming the Sooners are disruptive at the line of scrimmage, there will be opportunities for negative plays to limit the Bears to minimal gains. Asamoah and his teammates at linebacker have to wrap up and finish plays.

For a team that operates much better when they stay on schedule, tackling and minimizing significant gains will be critical. Forcing Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon to beat you with his arm is a much better gameplan than letting these running backs run all over.

Oklahoma has their work cut out for them. Make no mistake about that. However, they have the talent and the means by which they can exploit the Bears to win this game.

Play your best players, focus on stopping the run, and play sound football and tackle these running backs when you have the chance. If they can, the Sooners’ defense will have done their job to put the Sooners in a favorable spot to win this game.