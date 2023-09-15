Three defensive keys for a Sooners victory in Tulsa

Oklahoma’s defense has been the story of the 2023 season thus far. They have been fascinating to watch. While they have yet to play the more talented teams on their schedule, the foundation they are laying on the field through two games is encouraging.

Against an SMU team loaded with skill position talent and a young but talented quarterback, the Sooners gave up just one touchdown.

It wasn’t just the scoring defense, either.

Part of what made the performance so successful was the players’ ability to diagnose things and make plays in the backfield. They played sound football, correctly setting the edge in the run game to minimize gains.

Some of that discipline was lacking on defense last year. The course correction early in 2023 has been fun to watch.

Brent’s boys take their show down the road to Tulsa and will look to keep the tremendous defensive play going.

We highlighted the offensive keys to a Sooners victory earlier this week. This time, we’ll look at the defensive keys for a Sooners win on Saturday.

Up Next: 3 Keys to success for OU’s defense

1. Keep being stingy on the ground

One of last year’s statistical blemishes was how bad Oklahoma was at stopping the run.

Improvement in the defensive line talent and depth and a better understanding of the scheme have helped Oklahoma become a much better run defense.

The linebackers on this team have also gotten better at diagnosing plays. Danny Stutsman and Kip Lewis showed up on film with some masterful plays.

Oklahoma ranks 27th nationally in rushing yards allowed per game at 82.5. They will be a force if they can stay in that top 40 range all season long.

Uncertainty at QB for Tulsa also means they will likely opt for a run-oriented approach. Tulsa ranks No. 28 in the nation with 214 rushing yards per game at 4.8 yards per carry.

The Sooners run defense will face a good challenge this week.

2. You got any more of that competitive depth?

Oklahoma has the talent to win this game without a lot of stress.

No particular player should play 60 or more snaps like Stutsman did last week. The depth of this defense is good enough that Oklahoma should be able to compete hard and give their starters opportunities to stay fresh.

The Sooners have more talent on this roster, especially up front. Last week, against SMU, Oklahoma played nine defensive linemen.

Oklahoma should also allow this to serve as an opportunity to get younger guys game experience, putting in the fire to see how they react. In rotating players and utilizing their depth, they will wear Tulsa down.

This game should more closely resemble how they deployed their roster against Arkansas State, when 42 players received snaps in the 73-0 win.

Up Next: Keep Contain

3. Contain the QB

Tulsa has three quarterbacks, and while Braylan Braxton would be the starter if healthy, all three present problems with their feet if allowed to escape the pocket.

Mobile quarterbacks have been a thorn in Oklahoma’s side for a few years.

Against Washington, Tulsa tried to rollout quarterback Roman Fuller to the right, and Washington had a basic cornerback blitz from the backside called. It worked to perfection due to the marriage of good coverage, making Fuller hesitate long enough for the blitzer to get home for a sack on third down.

It’ll be up to Ted Roof and Brent Venables to be aware of the athleticism of these quarterbacks regardless of who lines up under center for Tulsa.

