Three Decatur soccer players sign college scholarships

Apr. 12—Three Decatur soccer stars are headed to play at the next level.

In a recent ceremony at Decatur High School, Wyatt Smith, Johan Fernandez and Yoshari Chavez all inked letters of intent to play in college. Smith signed with Southern Union State, Fernandez with Kansas Wesleyan and Chavez with Christian Brothers University.

Smith heads to Southern Union after just two years as a varsity soccer player. The 6-foot-7 senior joined the team after completion of his junior football season as the team's keeper. It was his first time playing soccer since he was 5.

Smith is a three-sport athlete (football, basketball soccer) who also holds three football offers in Division One, NAIA and JUCO.

Fernandez will head to Kansas Wesleyan after three seasons as a varsity starter for the Red Raiders. Fernandez was voted captain of Decatur's soccer team this year and leads the team in goals scored.

He was a part of the Morgan County All-Tournament team in 2022 and 2024 and also won Alabama Soccer League state championships in 2022 and 2023 as a member of the United Soccer Club in Huntsville.

Chavez will join Christian Brothers University after a four-year stint as a varsity player for Decatur. Chavez was voted the team's captain in 2023 and 2024 and was named to the Morgan County All-Tournament in 2021,2022 and 2023.

Chavez won state championships in the Alabama State Soccer League as a member of the Madison Blaze in 2020 and the United Soccer Club in 2023.

