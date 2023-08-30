Three days until it is football time in Tennessee

Tennessee will kick off its 2023 football season in three days.

Wide receiver Josh Malone played for Tennessee from 2014-16. He totaled 104 receptions, 1,608 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 39 contests for the Vols.

The Vols will kick off its 2023 season Saturday versus Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is slated for noon EDT and ABC will televise the contest.

Tennessee’s home schedule has contests against Austin Peay, UTSA, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UConn, Georgia and Vanderbilt.

The Vols’ road schedule features games at Alabama, Florida, Kentucky and Missouri.

The 2023 season will be Tennessee’s third under head coach Josh Heupel.

Tennessee’s 2023 football schedule

2023 Tennessee Vols Football Schedule: Downloadable Smartphone Wallpaper

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire