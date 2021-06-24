Three Dallas-Fort Worth area schools lead final UIL Lone Star Cup standings

Highland Park (Class 5A), Argyle (4A) and Brock (3A) once again finished in first place in the final UIL Lone Star Cup standings of the year.

The UIL Lone Star Cup recognizes the top high school in each UIL conference based on overall team achievement in sanctioned academic, athletic and music championships. The winning schools in each class receive the UIL Lone Star Cup trophy and a $1,000 scholarship.

Last year’s Lone Star Cup was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, marking the first year the UIL Lone Star Cup had not been awarded since the program began in 1997-98.

Highland Park, Argyle and Brock all finished in first place during the 2018-19 school year. Southlake Carroll led 6A, marking the first time four schools from Dallas-Fort Worth won Lone Star Cup awards.

Conroe The Woodlands (6A), Shiner (2A) and Nazareth (1A) also won Lone Star Cups this year. Carroll came in second in 6A with Arlington Martin (Top 5) and Keller (Top 15) also making the list.

Argyle captures the UIL Lone Star Cup for the ninth straight time and 11th overall. Brock wins its seventh overall and fifth in the past six official Lone Star Cup seasons.

Highland Park won its 12th Lone Star Cup, most of all-time. Nazareth took home its fourth in a row.

DFW was represented by 33 schools in the Top 25 across all classifications with 11 from 6A. Grapevine came in third in 5A with Aledo coming in ninth.

FINAL STANDINGS:

Standings include: Team Tennis, Cross Country, Marching Band, Volleyball, Robotics BEST, Football, Congress, Spirit, Swimming & Diving, Wrestling, Mariachi, Film, Basketball, Robotics FIRST, Soccer, Academics, One-Act Play, Theatrical Design, Track & Field, Golf, Tennis, Softball, Baseball

Class 6A

1. Conroe The Woodlands 111

2. Southlake Carroll 99

3. Austin Westlake 91

4. Flower Mound 75

5. Arlington Martin 74

5. Katy Seven Lakes 74

7. Allen 71

8. Deer Park 67

8. Katy Tompkins 67

10. Austin Lake Travis 63

10. SA Reagan 63

12. Rockwall Heath 62

13. Humble Atascocita 61

14. Bridgeland 58

14. Keller 58

14. Rockwall 58

17. Austin Vandegrift 57

17. Houston Memorial 57

19. Cypress Woods 56

19. Prosper 56

21. Duncanville 54

22. Harlingen 52

23. Laredo United 51

23. FM Marcus 51

23. Wylie 51

Class 5A

1. Highland Park 111

2. Friendswood 88

3. Grapevine 85

4. Amarillo 79

5. Cedar Park 76

5. Lovejoy 76

7. Dripping Springs 74

7. Frisco Wakeland 74

9. Aledo 73

10. Boerne Champion 66

11. Barbers Hill 65

12. Canyon Randall 63

12. Colleyville Heritage 63

14. Mission Sharyland Pioneer 62

14. Richmond Foster 62

16. Pflugerville Hendrickson 60

17. Burleson Centennial 57

18. Humble Kingwood Park 56

19. Manvel 55

20. CC Veterans Memorial 54

21. SA Alamo Heights 52

22. CC Flour Bluff 51

22. Magnolia 51

24. Georgetown 50

25. Austin Anderson 49

Class 4A

1. Argyle 148

2. Canyon 108.5

3. Boerne 94

4. Melissa 85

5. Lindale 81

6. CC Calallen 73

6. Midlothian Heritage 73

8. Salado 72.7

9. China Spring 67

9. CC Tuloso-Midway 67

11. Huffman Hargrave 62

11. Texarkana Pleasant Grove 62

13. Celina 60

14. Stephenville 59

15. Carthage 58

16. Wimberley 56.5

17. Kennedale 54

18. Andrews 53

18. Decatur 53

18. San Elizario 53

21. Seminole 51

22. Bellville 50

23. Waco La Vega 49

24. Bullard 48

24. Gilmer 48

Class 3A

1. Brock 90

2. Holliday 83

3. CC London 68

3. Shallowater 68

5. Lorena 64

6. Lago Vista 58

7. Gunter 55

8. Tuscola Jim Ned 52

9. Bushland 50

9. Whitesboro 50

11. Atlanta 49

12. Little River Academy 47

13. Bishop 46

14. Grandview 45

15. Brownfield 43

16. Columbus 42

16. East Bernard 42

16. Lexington 42

16. Malakoff 42

16. Emory Rains 42

21. Tatum 41

22. Mineola 39.7

23. Canadian 39

23. Vanderbilt Industrial 39

23. White Oak 39

Class 2A

1. Shiner 71 (won tiebreaker)

2. Mason 71

3. Crawford 66

4. Panhandle 56.7

5. Normangee 54

6. Martin’s Mill 53

7. Lindsay 49

8. Lipan 44

8. Thrall 44

10. Christoval 41

11. Sundown 40

11. Windthorst 40

13. Bosqueville 39

13. Muenster 39

15. Cisco 38

15. Forsan 38

17. Albany 36

17. New Deal 36

17. Refugio 36

17. Sabinal 36

17. Thorndale 36

17. Weimar 36

23. Beckville 34

23. Bogata Rivercrest 34

23. Gladewater Union Grove 34

23. Italy 34

23. Jewett Leon 34

23. Schulenburg 34

23. Wink 34

Class 1A

1. Nazareth 67

2. D’Hanis 60

2. Dodd City 60

4. Rankin 54

5. Neches 52

5. Sterling City 52

7. Abbott 50

7. Blum 50

9. Cumby Miller Grove 48

10. Slidell 46

11. Clyde Eula 44

12. Gail Borden County 42

13. Graford 40

13. Hubbard 40

13. Saltillo 40

13. Westbrook 40

17. Veribest 38

18. Mertzon Irion County 36

19. Ackerly Sands 35

19. Jayton 35

21. North Zulch 34

22. Chireno 32

23. Cross Plains 30

23. Earth-Springlake 30

23. Fayetteville 30

23. Van Horn 30