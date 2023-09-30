Three Cup Series teams fail pre-race inspection twice at Talladega

Three NASCAR Cup Series cars failed pre-race technical inspection twice at Talladega Superspeedway on Saturday afternoon.

The No. 2 Team Penske Ford, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford and No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford each needed a third trip through the inspection line ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s Yellawood 500 (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).

Each of the teams had its car chief ejected from the event: Cody Sauls from the No. 2 Ford driven by Austin Cindric; Lucas Tucker from the No. 38 Ford driven by Todd Gilliland; and Anthony Cardamone from the No. 41 Ford driven by Ryan Preece.

In addition, those three teams also lost their respective ability to choose their pit stalls for Sunday’s race, which marks the second event in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 12.