Three Cup Series champions scheduled for Goodyear tire test Tuesday at COTA

Three NASCAR Cup Series champions are scheduled to participate in a Goodyear tire test Tuesday at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

Set to tackle the 3.41-mile track are defending series champ Chase Elliott in the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, plus 2017 title winner Martin Truex Jr. in the No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota and 2012 champ Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Team Penske Ford.

The test — which is closed to the public — will help NASCAR competition officials and Goodyear determine the final tire combination for NASCAR’s first weekend at the COTA track, scheduled May 21-23. All three national circuits will be in action, capped by the EchoPark Automotive Texas Grand Prix for the Cup Series on Sunday, May 23 (2:30 p.m. ET, FS1, PRN, SiriusXM).

The Tuesday session will mark the first time multiple NASCAR entries have lapped the Lone Star State road course, which opened in 2012. Three-time NASCAR champ Tony Stewart drove a No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford during an exhibition run at Circuit of the Americas in 2019.

Track officials determined last December that the 3.41-mile “long course” configuration would be used for every event during the NASCAR inaugural weekend.