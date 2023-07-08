Three Cup Series cars fail tech twice at Atlanta; crew members ejected

Three teams lost their pit-stall selections and had a crew member ejected after failing pre-race inspection twice ahead of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, the No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota and the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet each lost pit selection as a result. Car chiefs Clay Alexander of the No. 8 and Zachary Marquardt of the No. 23 were ejected from the event, in addition to No. 31 engineer Garrett Peterson.

RCR’s Kyle Busch, 23XI’s Bubba Wallace and Kaulig Racing’s Justin Haley will retain their starting positions for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 available at Walmart (7 p.m. ET, USA, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).



Busch will roll off from 22nd position while Haley will start 17th. Wallace aborted his qualifying lap and will start 37th.