Three Cup cars fail inspection multiple times at Richmond

The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Gone for the No. 9 Hendrick team is car chief Matt Barndt. The car chiefs for the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing team (David Fero) and No. 31 Kaulig Racing team (Jaron Antley) will also miss the race.

RELATED: Cup standings | Richmond schedule

Elliott enters Sunday‘s race needing a win to help his playoff qualification as he sits 56 points below the elimination line with five regular-season races left.

Chastain has a win at Nashville Superspeedway to his credit and sits 98 points behind Martin Truex Jr. for the regular-season points championship lead.

Haley is 62 points below the playoff elimination line.