Three crew members ejected after inspection issues at Indy

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — The Kaulig Racing No. 16 and No. 31 entries and Team Hezeberg No. 26 entry each failed NASCAR Cup Series pre-qualifying inspection twice Friday, resulting in the ejection of one crew member from each team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

NASCAR officials indicated that each of Kaulig’s car chiefs have been ejected. The No. 16 Chevrolet team for driver AJ Allmendinger will be without car chief Andy Seuss, and the No. 31 Chevy of Justin Haley will not have Jaron Antley on hand. For Team Hezeberg, the No. 26 Ford and driver Danil Kvyat will be without mechanic Devin Foken this weekend.

Each team also loses pit stall selection.

Allmendinger is the defending winner of Sunday’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard (2:30 p.m. ET, NBC, NBC Sports App, IMS Radio, SiriusXM) on the Indianapolis Road Course layout. Busch Light Pole Qualifying is scheduled Saturday at 10:35 a.m. ET on USA Network.