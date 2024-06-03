Three Creston archers advance to the Open Championship

Jun. 3—LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Creston archery team sent 14 high school division and 18 elementary division archers to the Eastern Nationals in early May. One high school student and two elementary posted Open Championship qualifying marks at the event.

The high school team was led by senior Thayer Rooney who posted a team-best 2D score of 282. The mark qualifies him for the championship event June 6-8 in Daytona, Florida. Hunter Kiley narrowly missed the mark, shooting a 279 — a new personal best.

A 2D target is the traditional target with scoring rings with points ranging from one to 10 for a bullseye.

Other members of the 2D high school team include Abby Collins, Dylan Dornack, Braeton Rinner, Hannah Woods, Allison Adams, Savanna Davis, Lilly James, Lila Berning, Adyson Evans, Kaycie Britten, Summer Prentice and Ryder Sharp. The team placed 179th out of 252 competing teams.

The 3D high school team also competed at the Eastern Nationals. The 3D targets are animal shaped. Targets include turkeys, coyotes, bears, deer, antelope and rams.

Students on the 3D team were Rooney, Dornack, Kiley, Berning, James, Rinner, Ryder Sharp, Britten, Adams and Prentice.

"Abby Collins, Thayer Rooney and Braeton Rinner were the three seniors on the national teams, and we are very proud to have had them in the archery program," Coach Jacob Williamson said. "Other seniors leaving this program are Cash Abildtrup, Avery Bunkofske, Carson Cooper, Lexi Henry, Reece Kinsella, Olivia Pellman and Danica Pokorny."

The Creston elementary program, comprised of fourth and fifth graders, also sent 2D and 3D teams. Finn Williamson and Leo Williamson both individually qualified to move on to the Open Championship.

Other archers on the elementary nationals team were Ava Lane, Eli Huck, Lincoln Means, Quentin Evans, Ava Schultz, Braxton Brown, Carlee Briner, Mason Slick, Adeline Austin, Stoic Thu, Silas Warner, Mia Buckalew, Henry Miller, Joslyn Dornack, Chloe Stull and Avery McNichols.

"I'm very proud of all the archers as they have all had a great year," Williamson said. "Thank you to the community that supports them."