Three Coyotes headed to CNFR, another three to NFSR

Apr. 23—Weatherford College's regular rodeo season wrapped up this weekend at the Tarleton Stampede in Stephenville, and the Coyotes are sending student-athletes to the College National Finals Rodeo for the 19th consecutive year.

After 10 rodeos, the Southwest Region's top three in each category advance to the CNFR held in Casper, Wyoming.

Kadence Tindall is the Southwest Region champion in breakaway roping, and Jett Stewart is the Southwest Region champion for team roping-header. Harley Meged also qualified in breakaway roping.

Tindall placed third in breakaway roping at TSU with 110 points, while teammates Bradi Good finished first with 120, Sophie Dunn eighth, and Lilly Eakes ninth.

Stewart, along with teammate John Hisel from South Plains College, finished first in team roping at the Tarleton rodeo with a time of 11.7. Clayton Huston and Catcher Gasperson finished third, Cashton Weidenbener and teammate Cole Smith of Cisco College were sixth with a 16.9, and Travis Stanley and Pax Vogle were eighth.

Three additional rodeo team members will advance to the National Finals Steer Roping—College Division, to be held in Clarendon on May 27. Trent Sorey, the defending national champion, will be joined by fellow WC athletes Cash Fretwell and Catcher Gasperson.

Sorey placed second in the event at Tarleton with 32.8 on two.

Dawson Gleaves won the bull riding competition for the second year in a row at Tarleton with 170 points.

Jackson Ford finished fourth in saddle bronc riding with 75 points.

Colton Green was sixth in steer wrestling and eighth in tie-down roping, and Gator Goodrich was 11th in tie-down roping.

Brie Wells finished eighth in barrel racing, and Kynlee Stevens placed 10th in goat tying.

This year's CNFR will be held June 9 — 15 at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.