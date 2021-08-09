Three COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 new cases reported in Tarrant County

The Tarrant County Health Department reported three COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,000 more cases on Monday.

Cases continue to climb in the area as the delta variant spreads across the country. As of Monday, the county has reported 280,395 total cases, including the 1,060 new cases reported Monday.

The three deaths reported Monday were of a woman from White Settlement in her 70s, a man from Arlington in his 60s, and a woman from Fort Worth in her 50s. All had underlying health conditions, the health department said.

Tarrant County now has 3,681 confirmed deaths from the COVID-19 virus and people 263,044 have recovered.

The county has multiple locations where people can receive the COVID-19 vaccination for free. Various companies, such as Walgreens and Walmart, also offer the vaccine.