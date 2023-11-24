Three county football teams ready for their shots at CIF-Southern Section championships

Three teams have an opportunity to deliver Ventura County’s first section football championship since 2019 on Saturday night.

But St. Bonaventure, Newbury Park and Simi Valley were all preparing for worthy final opponents when they took the field on the morning of Thanksgiving Day.

The experts at CalHiSports.com project all three to win. The calpreps.com prediction model has all three local teams falling.

“You get to this level of the season and everybody can play,” said Simi Valley coach Jim Benkert, who will coach in his eighth section final. "It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us, as well as them.”

For what it’s worth, history is on the county’s side. This is the fourth season that Ventura County has had a trio of football finalists. The three previous seasons — 1999, 2004 and 2007 — were all county sweeps. St. Bonaventure was involved in all three of them.

Here's a look at each of Saturday's three local football sectional finals:

Division 3

From the biggest play in the past 15 years of St. Bonaventure High football history to the biggest game.

Max Peters’ 88-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:35 to play in last Friday’s semifinal at San Juan Capistrano-San Juan Hills has the Seraphs back in a CIF-Southern Section final for the first time since 2008.

Max Peters returns an interception 88 yards for a touchdown for the game-winning points in St. Bonaventure's 20-13 victory over San Juan Hills in a CIF-SS Division 3 semifinal game. The Seraphs will host Downey-Warren in the championship game Saturday night.

St. Bonaventure (10-3) hosts Downey-Warren (11-2) for the Division 3 title Saturday night at Larrabee Stadium.

“Return to glory” has been the Seraphs’ motto this month. Head coach Joey Goyeneche has needed the span of a single class to put the program on the cusp of doing just that.

“They believe in each other,” said Goyeneche. “It’s a special group. When these guys were freshmen, I took over. They had the COVID season. They’ve bought into the program. They bought into each other.”

It will take a team effort to turn away Warren, which is on a run of three straight clutch, one-point wins. With a sprinkle of luck. The CIF-SS admitted this week that Warren may have used an illegal formation for its unique game-winning halfback jump-pass conversion in its 36-35 overtime win over Chaminade. But the victory stood.

Led by quarterback Madden Iamaleava, Warren is averaging more than 36 points per game.

“They are dangerous on every play,” Goyeneche said. “They’re a big-play offense. They can score at any time. When you think you have them in the right position on third-and-long, they make crazy plays.

“They throw the ball up and go and get it.”

Iamaleava, the younger brother of Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava, has thrown for 3,462 yards, 42 touchdowns and just four interceptions.

Colorado State commit Jordan Ross leads the state with 26 TD catches. He has caught 69 passes for 1,494 yards. Freshman Kelton Strickland has rushed for 1,197 yards and eight TDs.

“They line up and play fast and send pressure and let their dudes be dudes,” Goyeneche said.

The game is St. Bonaventure’s first postseason game at Larrabee Stadium since a 2012 Pac-5 Division semifinal against Mater Dei.

“I have a ton of great memories there,” Goyeneche said. “My childhood was there. … It means a lot to me and some of the old coaches.

“For our kids now, I think they really have embraced anywhere, anytime. But they like the stadium. There’s going to be more people and hopefully more excitement. It’s nice to be back there.”

Division 5

Brady Smigiel was just 8 years old, but he’ll never forget the mud of Paso Robles.

“It was fourth-and-4 and we don’t get the first down and the game was over,” Smigiel said. “I remember me and (twin brother) Beau falling to our knees in the mud.”

The last time Newbury Park reached a section final, it fell 13-10 in the rain at Paso Robles in the 2014 Northern Division final.

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel throws a pass to Shane Rosenthal during the Panthers' 22-19 win over Thousand Oaks in a CIF-SS Division 5 semifinal game. Newbury Park will host Perris-Orange Vista in the championship game Saturday night.

Before he was a record-setting quarterback, or even former Panthers star and current University of Utah quarterback Cameron Rising’s ball boy, Brady Smigiel was a young fan watching his father coach.

He remembers what it felt like to lose a section final.

“We were crying,” Smigiel said. “Someone had to help us up. … That’s the last time we were in the CIF championship and that’s how much Newbury Park football has meant to me since we were born.”

Smigiel will have a lot more say over the result Saturday night, when Newbury Park (10-3) hosts Perris-Orange Vista (10-3) for in the CIF-SS Division 5 title.

“Our team believes in what we’re doing and we’re so excited to be playing right now.,” Newbury Park head coach Joe Smigiel said. “You go through a very long season and you have the most energy you’ve had all season.

“We’re having fun. That’s what it’s all about. It’s kids having fun.”

Brady Smigiel, who has completed 265 of 432 passes for 3,859 yards, leads the state with 49 TD passes. Junior Shane Rosenthal leads the state in receptions (118), receiving yards (1,819) and interceptions (12).

But Orange Vista, the Ivy League champion, brings its own constellation of stars.

Quarterback Khalil Abdul-Aziz has thrown for 2,866 yards, 30 TDs and 17 interceptions. Running back Sire Gaines has rushed for 1,023 yards and 16 TDs.

“We have to be good,” Joe Smigiel said. “This team is pretty good. We’re going to have some issues with them. They have athletes everywhere. It can easily be a shootout.”

Orange Vista has eight returns for scores this year, including four punt returns.

“This is the most athletic team we’ve played, hands down,” Joe Smigiel said. “The team speed is the best we’ve seen all year long.”

But the coach has been boosted by how his team handled the emotion of the 22-19 semifinal comeback win over Conejo Valley rival Thousand Oaks.

“Our kids stayed calm and didn’t turn the ball over,” Joe Smigiel said. “When things were against us, we still fought and believed we were going to win.

“The linemen just fought their butts off. We controlled the line of scrimmage. … That was the line wanting to get it done. We’ve got guys who aren’t the biggest or the strongest, but they’re sure fight.”

Although the Panthers will host a section final for the third time, it’ll be the first time at Hurley Field.

Newbury Park hosted the 1993 and 1995 Division III finals at Moorpark College. When Hurley Field hosted its only previous section finals in 2005 and 2007, Oaks Christian was the home team.

Hosting the game is a big advantage, considering Orange Vista is looking at a five-hour roundtrip commute of nearly 250 miles.

“It’s a big advantage being at home,” Joe Smigiel said. “Never in the history of the school have we played a final at home.”

Division 6

For the second time in four years, Benkert has Simi Valley playing for the first section title in the program’s long history.

Simi Valley (8-5) will visit Mira Costa (6-7) in the CIF-SS Division 6 final in Manhattan Beach on Saturday night.

In some ways, Mira Costa is a unique finalist. It opened the season 0-7, although many of the losses were to playoff-bound powers like St. Francis, Damien, San Juan Hills, Culver City and Palos Verdes.

“We played St. Bonaventure, we played Oaks Christian, we played Pacifica,” Benkert said. “Mira Costa has done the same things.

“This is good football team. They’re huge. They can score at will.”

Mira Costa has averaged 31.8 points per game during its six-game winning streak.

Junior Nico De La Cruz has completed 227 of 404 passes for 3,036 yards, 24 TDs and 10 interceptions. Seniors Reese Leonard and Charlie O’Connor have combined for more than 2,000 yards and 18 TDs receiving.

“They have two stud receivers who are good size and who also play defense for them,” Benkert said. “They want to throw the football. They’re going to spread the football, get it to their dudes and run with it.

“They’re like Newbury Park. They’re going to air it out. … It’s a big game for our entire secondary. We’ve got to hold up.”

Simi Valley has used a different formula to reach the final. It has won the turnover battle in all three playoff games and supported its offense with defense or special teams scores.

Simi Valley's Dominic Demaio heads to the end zone after making an interception to score a touchdown during the Pioneers' 32-29 win over Huntington Beach in a CIF-SS Division 6 semifinal game. The Pioneers will play at Mira Costa in the championship game Saturday night.

Alex Villalobos and Dominic Demaio have interception returns and Jayden Clarke and Carlos Ferreiro have returned special teams blocks for scores this month.

After playing at Yorba Linda and Bishop Diego in the regular season and winning at Moreno Valley-Rancho Verde in its postseason opener, Simi Valley has experience playing on the road this fall.

“We’ve traveled,” Benkert said. “We’re battle tested and they are, too. We’re going to have to play our best football game. But they’re going to say the same thing.

Having already delivered section titles to Westlake and Oaks Christian, Benkert is on the cusp of joining the likes of Harry Welch (Canyon Country-Canyon, St. Margarets, Santa Margarita) as the only head coaches in state history to win a section football titles at three different schools.

“I’ve never really thought about it to be honest with you,” Benkert said. “We think in the moment. It’s about these kids. It’s not about me. It’s about these guys and the memories they’re creating.”

Joe Curley covers high school, collegiate and professional football for The Star. He can be reached at joe.curley@vcstar.com. For more coverage, follow @vcspreps on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Three county football teams ready for their shots at CIF-SS titles