Three Colts head coaching candidates reportedly informed they're out of running

INDIANAPOLIS — At least three of the eight men who reportedly went through two rounds of interviews for the Colts head coaching job have been ruled out of the job.

Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan has been informed he’s not getting the gig, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, and Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has also been informed he’s out of the running, according to BallySports reporter Mike Silver.

Former Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was ruled out of the process earlier this week when he joined former Colts coach Frank Reich in Carolina as the Panthers’ defensive coordinator.

Colts owner Jim Irsay smiles on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, during a press conference at the Colts headquarters in Indianapolis.

Interim Colts coach Jeff Saturday, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia are the other candidates who reportedly went through the team’s second round of interviews, lengthy in-person sessions that took up most of the day.

The possibility remains that there are other candidates who remain in the mix, beyond that group.

Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy told reporters at the Super Bowl this week that he remains in the mix, and his first interview with the Colts became public only when the team announced the move, unlike most of the other candidates. Meanwhile, Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka has been informed he’s not getting the job, according to ESPN, after participating in the first round of interviews but not the second.

A third round of interviews was contemplated by Colts decision-makers but ultimately did not take place, and the team has taken the week leading up to the Super Bowl finalizing its choice.

“We said as an organization … the coaching search would be an open-minded and thorough process … and the final decision would be strictly based on what is best for our franchise’s success and best for our fans of Colts nation,” Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay wrote on his Twitter account Tuesday. “Final decision coming in days not hours.”

A public announcement in the final weekend leading up to the Super Bowl seems unlikely, and if Indianapolis has chosen Steichen or Bieniemy, the team would not reveal its choice until the game is over.

But the news that some candidates have been informed they’re out of the running is another sign that this Colts search is drawing to a close.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts coaching search: 3 candidates informed they're out of running