Three clubs are interested in Raphael Varane’s services when he departs Manchester United

Manchester United’s Raphael Varane is soon to be a free agent and three clubs have registered an interest in the player’s services.

The Frenchman announced in May that he would be leaving the club after a mixed three years in Manchester.

The World Cup winner won the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and formed a stellar partnership with Lisandro Martinez. However, injuries and a slow adaptation to the pace of the Premier League complicate the defender’s legacy at United.

The 31 year old has already been reported to be in talks with Inter Miami and has also been linked to a return to former clubs RC Lens and Real Madrid.

But now, Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that Varane has three options on the table when his United deal draws to a close in two weeks.

“Varane’s departure has sparked the interest of several important clubs, which have already begun planning his possible incorporation. Among those interested, Juventus stands out,” the outlet claims.

The Old Lady have already shown interest in United duo Mason Greenwood and Jadon Sancho and now it seems they also want Varane.

The Italians see him as “the ideal reinforcement to strengthen their defensive rotation, especially given the possible departure of Bremer next summer.”

A move that would certainly be harder for United fans to stomach would be if the Frenchman moved to another Premier League side and the Spanish site suggests that Chelsea may be an option for the player.

“Chelsea has also positioned itself as one of the most serious suitors for Varane’s services,” the report continues. “With Thiago Silva ending his contract and planning a return to Fluminense, the London club is looking for a reliable replacement to maintain stability in its defence.”

Finally, “Al Nassr of the Saudi Pro League has shown notable interest in Varane. The Saudi club is determined to reinforce its defence with renowned figures and sees him as the perfect complement to form a solid duo with Aymeric Laporte.”

It is also thought the centre back’s arrival would enhance the league’s reputation around the world. A move would also see him link up with former Real Madrid and Manchester United teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo, which could certainly appeal to him.





