Three Clemson games ranked among college football’s 24 most important of the 2024 season

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson football program have a huge year ahead of them in 2024, with many opportunities to prove that they remain one of the top dogs in college football.

Opportunity can be everything and the Tigers have multiple to prove their point… Clemson is going nowhere. The real questions surround whether the Tigers will take advantage of their opportunities.

247Sports recently released an article naming college football’s 24 most important games for the 2024 season. Clemson landed on the list for three separate games. Three games are among the most important in all of college football for 2024, and they pose serious opportunities for the Tigers.

Here is a look at each of the three games and what writer Brad Crawford had to say about them.

Louisville at Clemson, Nov. 2

What Crawford had to say:

After not playing each other last season, the Cardinals and Tigers are back at it this fall with the winner moving into the top-tier of the ACC standings in early November (we expect). Clemson is 8-0 all-time against Louisville since the Cardinals entered the ACC. It’s unlikely Jeff Brohm’s team would return to the league finale with a loss to the Tigers.

Clemson vs. Georgia, Aug. 31, Atlanta

What Crawford had to say:

Early lines for this seismic ACC-SEC matchup suggest the Bulldogs are double-digit favorites, which is exactly the A1 bulletin board material Dabo Swinney and the Tigers needed for their locker room. These two opened the 2021 season in Charlotte and the only touchdown was an interception return by Georgia that swung the contest’s momentum. These elites battle for the same players annually on the recruiting trail and will use this game as a springboard of sorts into the rest of the season as a national championship contender.

Clemson at Florida State, Oct. 5

What Crawford had to say:

The Seminoles snapped a seven-game losing streak to Clemson with last season’s overtime win in Death Valley, a victory that catapulted Florida State to bigger and better things under Norvell. This is one of four nationally-ranked opponents the Tigers have to deal with in 2024 during one of the toughest schedules Dabo Swinney’s program has had to face in recent years as a national title contender. This is Clemson’s fifth game, and third against a top-25 team.

