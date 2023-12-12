Three Clemson defenders named 247Sports true freshman All-Americans

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff did something really, really well throughout 2022-2023. They recruited one of the best 2023 classes in all of college football, and it showed this season with the tremendous play of this freshman class.

All over the field and on both sides of the ball, we saw true freshmen step up and play some excellent football for this program. While many wanted the Tigers to soak up talent in the portal, Swinney opted to let this freshman class prove their worth, and they did that and then some.

Three Tigers freshmen, in particular, stood out the most. Three Clemson defenders made 247Sports’ true freshman All-America team on Tuesday.

Here is a look at each of those three and what writer Chris Hummer had to say about them.

Position: Defensive Tackle

Stats: 22 tackles (2.5 for loss) and a forced fumble in 273 snaps over 11 games

What Hummer had to say:

Woods excelled during his debut season at Clemson, with 22 tackles and 2.5 TFLs (remember, defensive tackles aren’t much for counting stats). One of the top-graded run defenders in the Power Five according to PFF, Woods helped pace one of the better run defenses in college football. He also showed a rare ability for someone his size (6-foot-2, 300 pounds) to create pressure, posting 16 of them in 155 pass-rush snaps.

T.J. Parker

Position: Defensive End

Stats: 38 tackles (11.0 for loss), 5.0 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery as well as 10 quarterback pressures

What Hummer had to say:

Clemson just keeps producing great defensive lineman, and Parker is yet another example. Parker led all true freshmen with 11 tackles for loss, to go along with five sacks and 30 total tackles. He’s also a really good defender. Woods is one tackle for loss shy of tying Myles Murphy’s true freshman program record. Can he make it happen in the Gator Bowl?

T.J. Parker is one of the top 14 players in the running for Freshman Football Player of the Year 👏 He still leads Clemson’s 6th-ranked defense in sacks#CollegeFootball https://t.co/TMUfUPSEUO pic.twitter.com/ZtzG2L3Qd2 — The Paw (@JoinThePaw) November 1, 2023

Khalil Barnes

Position: Defensive Back (All-Purpose Defense)

Stats: 31 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 9 pass deflections, 3 interceptions

What Hummer had to say:

It’s a crowded year for true freshman safeties, so we’re creating space for another. Barnes was awesome for Clemson this year. He finished the season with 31 tackles, five TFLs and a trio of interceptions, emerging as a key starter for the Tigers down the stretch. Barnes very much looks the part of a multiyear starter and a future draft pick on the back end of Clemson’s defense.

