Three Class of 2024 QBs have offers from Penn State

Penn State has been busy on the recruiting trail trying to find the next young quarterback that they want to come into the program. Drew Allar, the highest rated quarterback prospect to sign with Penn State since Christian Hackenberg, was part of the 2022 class. In theory, the five-star recruit could declare for the NFL Draft following the 2024-25 season.

With that in mind, it doesn’t come as a huge surprise that James Franklin and his offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, are looking to add quarterback talent.

Besides Allar, the depth chart behind him is redshirt freshman Beau Pribula and true freshman Jaxon Smolik. Overall, this season is a young quarterback room which is something that Penn State hasn’t had to deal with for a few seasons.

Right now, there are zero quarterbacks committed in the rising 2024 class that ranks sixth nationally according to 247Sports. That’s why there has been an emphasis in recent weeks to recruit the position.

Yurcich has now offered three uncommitted quarterbacks from the 2024 class a scholarship. Those players are Tyler Cherry, Ethan Grunkemeyer and Trever Jackson.

Here is some more information about each of these players.

Tyler Cherry

Height 6’5″ Weight 210 lb State Indiana High School Center Grove Offered Date May 10th

Tyler Cherry is an interesting prospect. In the On3 industry rankings, he is rated as a three-star recruit. On3’s industry rankings also has him as the 506th player nationally and the 29th quarterback in the class.

However, Cherry is viewed much more favorably by On3’s own scouts. They have him listed as a four-star prospect, 226th in the nation and the number 13 quarterback in the class.

He was the most recent quarterback that Penn State has offered. Because of that, it’s unknown how he views the Nittany Lions since he’s yet to visit. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine gives Indiana a huge chance to land the instate prospect with 95.5%.

Trever Jackson

Height 6’3″ Weight 190 lb. State Florida High School West Orange Offered Date April 25th

Trever Jackson was another late in the process offer from Penn State. He currently sits as a consensus three-star prospect according to On3’s industry rankings. In the 2024 class he comes in as the 541st overall player and the 33rd best quarterback.

However, Jackson is another player that On3 is much higher on than the rest of the services. In their own rankings, he is a four-star player and ranked 259th nationally as the 16th best quarterback prospect. ESPN is even high on Jackson rating him as their 13th quarterback in the class.

Jackson’s recruitment seems very much wide open at the moment. He’s been offered 18 scholarships so far and there isn’t a good read on which way he’s leaning. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Florida Atlantic as the favorites to land him with an 8.3% chance. However, there are 15 schools with a 5.2% chance, Penn State being one.

He hasn’t taken an official visit to a school yet, but is hoping to schedule a Penn State visit soon.

Ethan Grunkemeyer

Height 6’2″ Weight 190 lb. State Ohio High School Olentangy Offered Date April 20th

Ethan Grunkemeyer was the first quarterback out of this group of three to be offered a scholarship. Of the three he is the lowest rated prospect out of the group. He’s a consensus three-star prospect according to the On3’s industry rankings. In the 2024 class he sits as the 735th ranked prospect nationally and the 44th overall quarterback.

Grunkemeyer has been offered a scholarship by 22 schools. Of the schools recruiting him, he’s taken the most visits to Penn State with five unofficial trips to State College. That’s one of the reasons why On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has Penn State as the favorites to land the three-star quarterback with a 33.3% chance.

Penn State is looking to bring in a quarterback or two from the 2024 class. Right now it looks like Grunkemeyer will be a Nittany Lion.

