Three Chiefs offensive linemen make CBS Sports’ ranking of the top 100 NFL players

These days, there is little suspense as to who would top any list of the best NFL players.

It’s quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who is coming off a season that saw the Chiefs lead the NFL in dropped passes but still end up as the Super Bowl champions.

And that is the case in the CBS Sports ranking of the top 100 players in the NFL. Mahomes is joined on the list, which was compiled by Pete Prisco, by six Chiefs teammates.

That includes three offensive linemen. Here are the Chiefs players on the list.

1. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

“Picking the best player in the NFL is easy, a layup, a gimme putt,” Prisco wrote. “It’s Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes — and then everybody else. Mahomes has won two straight Super Bowls, three total, has two regular-season MVPs and three Super Bowl MVPs. He showed last season that he can win it all, even at a time when the Chiefs looked vulnerable for much of their season.

14. Defensive lineman Chris Jones

“He can take over games, and can do so from the inside and the outside,” Prisco wrote. “He can wreck an offensive line.”

18. Tight end Travis Kelce

30. Cornerback Trent McDuffie

“He had his best season in helping the Chiefs defense lead the team to a Super Bowl victory,” Prisco wrote. “He played in the slot in the second half of the season and showed off his skills there to do a lot of things, including rush the passer.”

48. Center Creed Humphrey

Humphrey is listed one spot ahead of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. Here is part of what Prisco wrote: “He is good in both the run game and in pass protection, helping form one of the best inside trios in the league.”

86. Guard Joe Thuney

90. Guard Trey Smith

“He is a mauler in the run game who has improved in pass protection, which is a must in their offense,” Prisco wrote.