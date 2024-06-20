Three Chelsea additions could cost less than just Enzo Fernandez in transfer fees

Above all, Chelsea’s priority this summer was to sign a really productive, elite right winger, a striker to rotate with Nicolas Jackson, and a central defender to replace Thiago Silva.

Signing a right winger was probably the priority above all especially when it became clear Michael Olise was gettable, but the Tosin Adarabioyo opportunity was too good to turn down at centre back. With that wrapped up, attention has turned even more closely to the chase for Olise. That is the next domino to fall, after that comes a striker.

The priority for Olise makes sense. He’s an elite player available at a non-crazy price, with Premier League experience and at a good age. Fabrizio Romano mentions rival interest from Bayern Munich and Newcastle, both of which could potentially trouble Chelsea, however.

🚨 EXCL: Crystal Palace have offered new deal to Michael Olise, higher salary and new release clause for 2025. 🔵 Understand despite this, Chelsea still confident as they push to agree on personal terms; it’s up to the player. Bayern and Newcastle also allowed to talk to Olise. pic.twitter.com/HIEMoFhsUk — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2024

Chelsea still favourites

But as it stands the Blues look like favourites, Romano called them “confident,” and it certainly feels like we’re further ahead than anyone else.

Adding Olise, with Tosin at the back, leaves striker as next priority, with plenty of fans also pushing for a new left back and a new goalkeeper too.

On the off ramp, Ian Maatsen is all but gone for north of £35m, meaning there’s already positive cashflow to soften the Olise signing. The striker targets being talked about now – Samu Omorodion, Jhon Duran and Dominic Solanke – are going to cost less than Olise, meaning all we could end up with three problem positions addressed (centre back, right wing, striker) for the same transfer fee cost as just Enzo Fernandez or Moises Caicedo.

Right now a goalkeeper feels hard – there was investment made last summer and getting a guaranteed upgrade will be expensive. But if Chelsea really want to power to the next level, adding a top class stopper combined with these other additions gives Enzo Maresca a strong group to work with.