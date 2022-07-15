Three Celtics players have stood out in Las Vegas Summer League play

This year’s Las Vegas Summer League action has seen the Boston Celtics most recently route the Sin City iteration of the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91 to move to a 3-1 record. Besides their aspirations of making the Summer League Championship, the Celtics are looking for growth from a collection of fringe NBA prospects and a few signed players.

Three such prospects have stood out in the Summer Celtics’ play in the annual Nevada exhibition series to date, namely combo guard JD Davison, big man Mfiondu Kabengele and forward Justin Jackson, who all showed what they can add to the 2022 Eastern Conference champions.

Let’s take a closer look at each of the trio who have been shining in Las Vegas for the Celtics in summer league play.

JD Davison

Coming into this game Davison struggled offensively shooting the ball. He wasn’t shooting well from three and wasn’t effective in the paint. The Alabama product had been effective facilitating, however, and filled up the stat sheet in nearly every way possible against Memphis, getting blocks and steals and running the show offensively.

He finished with 28 points, 10 assists, and 5 rebounds he also added 3 steals and a block. Davison shot well from 3-point range and was efficient in the pick and roll, looking comfortable for a late second-round pick. He has a chance to make the regular roster and was very good for the Celtics.

Mfiondu Kabengele

Kabengele had a great game against the Golden State Warriors where he dominated inside and on the glass. He also showcased his shot-blocking ability and to shoot threes. In the game against the Grizzlies, though, he struggled scoring and wasn’t as engaged on that end.

The Canadian big man still found a way to impact the game in different ways. His rim protection throughout summer league has been one of his most notable attributes. With the Celtics trading away the bottom of the bench, Kabengele would be a great fit and would benefit from playing in the G-League to polish his game further. He would be a great backup for Robert Williams III and Al Horford.

Justin Jackson

Jackson is another guy who didn’t have the best game against the Griz. Despite shooting 2-for-10 from 3, he still found ways to impact the game. The UNC product shot the ball well inside the arc and was able to create well off drives inside. In the game against the Warriors, he scored 24 points and hit 5 treys, so he can definitely shoot.

Jackson could make a fine addition to the roster as a scorer off the bench but needs to work on defense and become more consistent as a player. With multiple slots open, he would be a great fit. The fact that he also has NBA experience makes him a perfect guy to bring into the squad and could even become another Derrick White.

