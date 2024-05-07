Three CCU softball standouts earn All-Sun Belt conference honors

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The Coastal Carolina softball student-athletes Georgia Hood, Delaney Keith, and Raelee Brabham eachreceived 2024 All-Sun Belt honors, the league office announced on Tuesday. Hood was named to the All-Sun Belt first team while Keith and Brabham picked up second-team honors.

It is the first time since 2019 that CCU has had three players named to the All-Sun Belt team.

Georgia Hood – First team

Despite being injured during the beginning of the season, the first baseman has been a pivotal player in CCU’s starting lineup. Hood leads the Sun Belt with a .529 on-base percentage and has tallied nine home runs, 37 hits, 19 runs, and 31 RBIs on the year.

The Mount Gambier, Australia native has closed out the regular season strong, recording a multi-hit game in each of the last five contests while driving in nine RBIs. She has also been stellar at the plate during conference play, recording a .431 batting average, while driving in 21 RBIs and six home runs to help lead the Chants to their best Sun Belt finish since joining in 2017.

Delaney Keith – Second team

Keith is sitting on a career-high 22-game reaching base streak, which is the third-longest active streak in the NCAA. The sophomore has also made her mark in the Sun Belt rankings as she places fourth in runs (46), tied for sixth in doubles (13), and tied for sixth in stolen bases (17).

The third baseman has driven in the game-winning run in four games this year and leads the team with 11 home runs and 14 multi-hit games. Keith has hit back-to-back home runs in two games this season and she is the only player in the NCAA to have achieved this feat.

Raelee Brabham – Second team

The fifth-year senior has recorded 24 wins in the circle, which ranks her tied for third in the NCAA, and has made 32 starts in the circle, which places her second in the nation. Brabham has pitched 12 complete games including two complete-game shutouts along with tossing a combined no-hitter with Kaitin Ryan this season.

The Moncks Corner, S.C., native has refused to give up an earned run in 10 games and struck out 173 batters on the year, which ranks 26th in the NCAA. Between February 21 and March 10, she went on a nine-game winning streak which is tied for the third-longest win streak in the NCAA this season.

2024 Sun Belt Softball Postseason Awards

Pitcher of the Year:

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (Sr., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Player of the Year:

Mihyia Davis, Louisiana (So., OF – Lovelady, Texas)

Freshman of the Year:

Payton List, James Madison (R-Fr., DP – Beaver, Pa.)

Newcomer of the Year:

Brooke Ellestad, Louisiana (Jr., SS – Kimberly, Wis.)

Coach of the Year:

Gerry Glasco, Louisiana

All-Sun Belt First Team

Georgia Hood, Coastal Carolina (So., 1B – Mount Gambier, Australia)

Brooklyn Ulrich, Marshall (R-So., 2B – Mesa, Ariz.)

Hannah Earls, Texas State (Sr., SS – Willis, Texas)

Brooke Ellestad, Louisiana (Jr., 3B – Kimberly, Wis.)

Sara Vanderford, Texas State (Gr., 3B – Pasadena, Texas)

Mihyia Davis, Louisiana (So., OF – Lovelady, Texas)

Reed Butler, James Madison (Gr., OF – Pomfret, Md.)

Kayt Houston, App State (Sr., OF – Rock Hill, S.C.)

Mackenzie Brasher, South Alabama (Gr., OF – Orange Beach, Ala.)

Bella Henzler, James Madison (So., C – Allison Park, Pa.)

Hannah Borden, Southern Miss (Gr., C – Trussville, Ala.)

Payton List, James Madison (R-Fr., DP – Beaver, Pa.)

Olivia Lackie, South Alabama (Sr., P – Walker, La.)

Jessica Mullins, Texas State (Sr., P – Tarkington, Texas)

Sam Landry, Louisiana (Jr., P – Mont Belvieu, Texas)

All-Sun Belt Second Team

Sam Roe, Louisiana (JR., 1B – Destin, Fla.)

JJ Smith, Texas State (Sr., 1B – Rosenberg, Texas)

Alexa Langeliers, Louisiana (Jr., 2B – Keller, Texas)

Taylor McKinney, Troy (Jr., 2B – Montgomery, Ala.)

Audra Thompson, Troy (Sr., SS – Kissimmee, Fla.)

Sydney Bickel, Marshall (Sr., SS – Peoria, Ariz.)

Delaney Keith, Coastal Carolina (So., 3B – Nampa, Idaho)

Lourdes Bacon, ULM (Sr., OF – San Antonio, Texas)

Emma Davis, Georgia Southern (So., OF – Grayson, Ga.)

Bella Gerlach, Marshall (So., OF – Corydon, Ind.)

Peyton Darnell, App State (Gr., C – Fort Mill, S.C.)

Laney Credeur, Louisiana (Jr., DP – Old Mines, Mo.)

Jana Lee, Southern Miss (Jr., DP – Albany, Ga.)

Raelee Brabham, Coastal Carolina (5th Yr., P – Moncks Corner, S.C.)

Chloe Riassetto, Louisiana (So., P – Friendswood, Texas)

