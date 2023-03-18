Three cars collide early in Xfinity race at Atlanta
Jeffrey Earnhardt, Kaz Grala and Garrett Smithley crash out early in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
A freak ankle injury is likely to keep Tony Gonsolin out of the Dodgers' rotation for a couple starts at the beginning of the season.
Pipo Derani will lead a Cadillac front row to the green in the starting lineup grid for the Twelve Hours of Sebring. Sebastien Bourdais will start second.
What a game for Team USA, which advanced to the final four of the World Baseball Classic.
George Kittle said his public goodbyes Friday with a touching Instagram post to his former 49ers teammates.
Kyle Busch: “We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage area between drivers. That’s where the problem lies.”
Here is how the field finished behind winner Austin Hill in Saturday night's Xfinity race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Charles Barkley had his fellow March Madness TV analysts in utter disbelief at how he used to wash his basketball uniform.
Follow reaction to qualifying in Jeddah as Sergio Perez claims pole while Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen will start P15 after a power issue
Check out what the Bears reportedly asked of the Raiders for the No. 1 pick in the draft.
Uninvolved teams don't see Aaron Rodgers fit for a first-round pick in trade compensation, according to reports from Albert Breer.
HAMPTON, Ga. — Clean racing has historically been regarded as a sign of respect, something Kyle Busch openly stated that NASCAR Cup Series garage has “completely lost” during his media availability Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Busch aired his comments in response to questions about the latest on-track developments between Ross Chastain and Denny Hamlin, […]
Austin Hill won his third NASCAR Xfinity Series race in five starts this season, taking the checkered flag Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway.
Joey Logano won the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Saturday’s qualifying session. The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion drove his No. 22 Team Penske Ford to a pole speed of 177.374 mph, besting teammate Austin Cindric for the premier spot on the starting grid. RELATED: […]
Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev won't be distracted by streaks, stats or even the lure of World No. 1 when they clash for the Indian Wells ATP Masters 1000 crown on Sunday.For both, a first Indian Wells title is the goal that concerns them.
Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series drivers are scheduled to be on track Saturday at Atlanta.
Steph Curry nearly made the wildest trick shot of his life.
Our top-10 free agents include a pair of players who are available to anyone who wants to pursue them. For one, quarterback Lamar Jackson, a pair of first-round draft picks would be the compensation if he’s signed to an offer sheet that the Ravens don’t match. For the other, safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, he’s free and [more]
Justin Gaethje rallied late to edge out Rafael Fiziev in the UFC 286 co-main event.
Casey O'Neill entered UFC 286 at 9-0, but was handed her first loss by Jennifer Maia.
When it came to Moving Day at the Valspar Championship, Jordan Spieth came out in a full sprint, playing the front-nine par-5s in 3 under.