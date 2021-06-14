Three burning questions for the Vikings

Though the Vikings are coming off a down year, expectations are still high among the fan base.

That’s because of what the team did this offseason. Big-ticket free agents like Patrick Peterson and Dalvin Tomlinson have a chance improve the defense. That, in addition to the Vikings offense, could be enough for a playoff run.

But Minnesota still has some question marks across the board. Will DE Danielle Hunter play every game? How healthy can the team stay? Can the new-look defense hit the ground running? Despite high expectations, there is a lot of uncertainty.

Vikings Wire pointed out some key questions that the team has to answer as the offseason and regular season progress. Here they are:

Just how good can the pass rush be?

Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) celebrates after sacking Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Last year, the Vikings pass rush struggled to get pressure. Yannick Ngakoue led the team in sacks with five despite playing with Minnesota for just six games. The team finished with 23 total sacks, the fifth-lowest figure in the league. That allowed quarterbacks to pick apart a young and inexperienced Minnesota cornerback group. The Vikings have to make sure the pass rush makes strides in 2021. Danielle Hunter could help lead to improvement. Barring anything unexpected, Hunter returns to the team after suffering a season-ending neck injury last year. It can’t all be up to Hunter, though. DT Dalvin Tomlinson has to affect things in the pass rush from the three-technique spot on the defensive line. Whether it’s D.J. Wonnum, Stephen Weatherly, Patrick Jones II or somebody else, the defensive end starting opposite Hunter has to get to the quarterback. If he doesn’t do that consistently, opposing offenses can double-team the best pass rushers on the Vikings and their quarterbacks can remain relatively unscathed. It wouldn’t hurt if nose tackle Michael Pierce made an impact in the pass rush, either. In 2021, a lot has to change about the Minnesota defense, and that starts with the players up front.

Can Dalvin Cook keep it up?

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (33) runs the ball in for a touchdown as Detroit Lions safety Jayron Kearse (42) attempts to catch him during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

After two straight excellent seasons, the concern becomes whether Cook can remain near his current production level while staying healthy, which is a major challenge for running backs on heavy workloads. Around the NFL, Cook’s 312 carries last season were only topped by Titans RB Derrick Henry. Not only that, but injuries were a concern for Cook at the beginning of his career; he missed a total of 17 games in his first two seasons. The past two seasons, he’s stayed on the field, playing in 14 games each year. The Vikings are a run-heavy team, as evidenced by how much they lean on Cook and the contract the team gave him last offseason. In 2020, Cook lived up to his new deal. Can he do it again in 2021?

Kirk Cousins is the short-term answer at quarterback, but is he the long-term one?

Jun 9, 2021; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond (11), quarterback Kirk Cousins (8), and quarterback Jake Browning (3) talk during drills at OTA at TCO Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Cousins is signed through 2022, but that didn’t stop the Vikings from drafting Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond in the third round this year. Mond seems like a project, but he has dual-threat potential and other tools that could make him an enticing option. GM Rick Spielman said: “Kirk’s our starting quarterback. There’s no competition there.” That seems to be true for this year, considering Cousins wasn’t traded and Mond probably needs time to develop. However, what happens if Mond develops in 2022? Will the team try to find a trade suitor for Cousins? Based on his deal and what the team has said publicly, Cousins is the immediate option at quarterback. But the selection of Mond suggests the team is looking for something else in the future. If that’s the case, Mond will likely need to get experience before taking over as the starter. His first training camp will be a good opportunity to get that. Vikings fans will be watching to see how Mond plays throughout this offseason and beyond. The Vikings themselves will be watching, too.

